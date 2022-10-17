Sun Prairie West's inaugural football season hung in the balance entering the Wolves' regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 14 at home against Oregon. The Wolves only had two Badger - Large victories entering the contest, and needed one more to show it deserved a spot in the WIAA state tournament for the first time in school history.

The Wolves brought their A-game for this Homecoming matchup. The defense delivered the first shutout in school history as Sun Prairie West won 21-0, cementing a spot in the postseason in the process.

BRADY RHOADS
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads threw two touchdowns in the Wolves' win over Oregon on Friday, Oct. 14. 
DANIEL WILSON
Sun Prairie West junior Daniel Wilson scored a late touchdown to ice a 21-0 victory over Oregon on Friday, Oct. 15.
EAN ACKLEY
Sun Prairie West junior linebacker Ean Ackley led the team with 15 tackles in a 21-0 shutout win over Oregon on Friday, Oct. 14.

