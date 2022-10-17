Sun Prairie West's inaugural football season hung in the balance entering the Wolves' regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 14 at home against Oregon. The Wolves only had two Badger - Large victories entering the contest, and needed one more to show it deserved a spot in the WIAA state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Wolves brought their A-game for this Homecoming matchup. The defense delivered the first shutout in school history as Sun Prairie West won 21-0, cementing a spot in the postseason in the process.
Sun Prairie West was able to lean on junior quarterback Brady Rhoads in this one, who had arguably his best game of the season. He completed 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Scoring was hard to come by in the first half, but Rhoads was able to get it done early in the first quarter. He dotted a pass over the middle to senior receiver John Hamilton. Hamilton made an impressive catch in traffic for a 13-yard score, giving the Wolves a 7-0 lead.
The score would remain the same for the remainder of the first quarter and the entirety of the second quarter. Rhoads would strike again in the third quarter. This time, he swung a pass out to junior H-back Ean Ackley, who punched it in from six yards out to double the Wolves' advantage.
The third quarter ticked away with Sun Prairie West still holding on to its 14-point lead. The Wolves' defense continued to offer answers to anything Oregon's offense attempted, coming up with big fourth down stops and forcing punts.
Junior running back Daniel Wilson would deliver the dagger. He took a pitch off the right side and was gone, motoring 32 yards to put the game away. Senior cornerback Jonathan Weah would confirm the win with an interception on the ensuing Oregon possession.
The defense was again led by Ackley, who wrapped up 15 total tackles and a sack in the contest. Oregon's run heavy offense still picked up 141 yards, but the Wolves came up clutch in big moments to keep the Panthers off the board. Oregon quarterback Cameron Gates completed only six passes in the contest.
The win left Sun Prairie West with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-4 mark in conference play, tied for third in the final Badger - Large standings. This conference record left the Wolves on the playoff bubble heading into selection Saturday, as four wins are required to guarantee a spot in the dance.
The Wolves' postseason aspirations were realized on Saturday as it was announced they earned a No. 6 seed in the Division 2 bracket. This will pit Sun Prairie West against DeForest at DeForest on Friday, Oct. 21.
This is the second meeting in the month of October for these two squads. Sun Prairie West traveled to DeForest on Friday, Oct. 7 and took a tough 38-0 loss. Now, the two sides square up for a rematch with the season on the line.
--
Badger - Large conference final football standings