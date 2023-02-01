Sun Prairie West's boys basketball rematch with Verona lived up to its billing. The Wildcats of Verona won the first matchup at home, 92-84, back in early December. The Wolves of West had been steadily building momentum since then, gelling as a team to enter the game on a four-game winning streak and in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Eight conference standings.
In the rematch at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Wolves had the confidence of an improved team early in the game, at one point leading by as many as 18 points in the first half. Verona chipped away, eventually getting a clutch three pointer from sophomore Tre Poteat to tie the game at 76 and force overtime. Sun Prairie West couldn't keep up in the extra period despite a heroic pair of threes from sophomore Chris Davis Jr., who led the game with a whopping 37 points. Verona closed out the comeback with a 92-88 victory.
It was evident from the beginning of the game that Sun Prairie West had learned from its earlier matchup with Verona. The Wildcats were strong in the paint in the first game and dominated the boards. The opposite was true on Tuesday as the Wolves gobbled up rebounds on both sides of the court to set the tone.
These extra opportunities thanks to rebounds led to plenty of points for West. Davis Jr. started the game with an and-one bucket and the Wolves took off. An 11-4 run to start things off soon ballooned into a 31-13 lead for West. Davis Jr. was the architect with 14 points with an added push from fellow sophomore Tyler Haney, who had seven. Only two of West's buckets during this stretch came from behind the three point line, showing the Wolves' added emphasis on controlling the paint.
Verona's shooting woes helped the run, as well. The Wildcats couldn't buy a bucket, hitting just five field goals in the first 12 minutes of competition. Verona's inkling of a comeback started late in the first half. After a dismal start, the Wildcats ripped off a 10-3 run to take some momentum into the halftime break. Still, Sun Prairie West held a comfortable 34-23 lead.
Verona looked like a completely different team coming out of the break. The Wildcats scored the first bucket of the second half and followed that with a pair of threes as West's lead steadily shrunk.
Sun Prairie West's answer was to implement a full-court press, leaning on its bench depth to put some consistent pressure on Verona. The Wildcats' backcourt was prepared. Verona's smart and speedy guards often made quick work of the press, leading to easy buckets on the other end. The Wildcats put together a 6-0 run to cut West's lead all the way down to 44-42.
Davis Jr. and junior forward Ean Ackley were doing all they could to keep West afloat. They upheld the first half game plan of attacking the paint. They combined for three buckets off of offensive rebounds alone as they continued to battle to maintain the lead.
Their work, coupled with three pointers from Haney and sophomore Casey Wambach, prevented Verona from fully taking the lead. Every scoring outburst from Verona was quickly matched with a similar boost from West.
With about a minute to play, Verona fully put the comeback together. Davis Jr. had just nailed a pair of free throws to give West a 74-68 lead. Haney then fouled out of the game, giving Verona and and-one bucket in the process. The Wildcats would knock down two more free throws following to cut West's lead to 74-73.
The Wolves got a clutch bucket in the paint from sophomore Tre Crawford, assisted by Davis. Jr., with 13 seconds to play to bump the lead to 76-73. Poteat was ready for the moment, burying a triple from the top of the key to force overtime.
Sun Prairie West never led in overtime. Poteat kept his hot streak going with a free throw and layup to start the extra time. Ackley tried to answer with a bucket and a couple of free throws, but Verona hit an emphatic triple to kick up more momentum.
With less than a minute to go, Davis Jr. showed he saved his best for last. With the game seemingly out of reach, trailing 88-82, he turned it on from deep. He hit back-to-back clutch threes as Verona clung to a 90-88 lead. West had one last chance to tie, trailing 91-88 after a missed Verona free throw. Davis Jr. got one more solid look from the right wing, but it hit off the front iron. The Wildcats buried one more insurance free throw and escaped with a 92-88 victory.
The loss halts a four-game conference winning streak for Sun Prairie West, which now drops to 10-5 overall and 9-5 in conference play. The Wolves will look to bounce back with a road trip to Janesville Craig on Friday, Feb. 3. Sun Prairie West only has one game next week, a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 9.