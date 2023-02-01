Sun Prairie West's boys basketball rematch with Verona lived up to its billing. The Wildcats of Verona won the first matchup at home, 92-84, back in early December. The Wolves of West had been steadily building momentum since then, gelling as a team to enter the game on a four-game winning streak and in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Eight conference standings.

In the rematch at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Wolves had the confidence of an improved team early in the game, at one point leading by as many as 18 points in the first half. Verona chipped away, eventually getting a clutch three pointer from sophomore Tre Poteat to tie the game at 76 and force overtime. Sun Prairie West couldn't keep up in the extra period despite a heroic pair of threes from sophomore Chris Davis Jr., who led the game with a whopping 37 points. Verona closed out the comeback with a 92-88 victory.

BBB: VERONA 92, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 88

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 Ta. Crawford 2 0 0-0 4
3 J. Weah 0 0 2-4 2
4 C. Davis Jr. 9 3 10-13 37
10 C. Wambach 1 1 0-2 5
11 T. Haney 3 2 2-2 14
12 D. Worrell 1 0 0-2 2
22 Tr. Crawford 1 0 0-0 2
23 D. Chestnut 1 1 2-4 7
44 E. Ackley 6 0 3-4 15
TOTALS - 24 7 19-31 88
VERONA
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 K. Kittleson 3 0 0-0 6
3 T. Poteat 7 1 4-5 21
4 A. Chatman 2 0 0-1 4
5 W. Briquelet 0 0 4-6 4
13 G. Farrell 4 4 3-4 23
20 D. Murphy 2 1 5-9 12
23 F. Deischer 6 1 7-9 22
TOTALS - 24 7 23-34 92

