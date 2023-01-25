Tuesday, Jan. 24 has been circled on the Sun Prairie West girls basketball team's calendar all season long. It marked another shot at Verona, the No. 6 ranked team in Division 1 in the most recent wissports.net coaches poll. In the first meeting of these Big Eight conference rivals at Verona High School back in late November, it was the Wildcats that walked away with a slim 50-46 victory.

Revenge was not in the cards for the Wolves on Tuesday. Verona junior Taylor Stremlow, a University of Iowa women's basketball commit, was slowed by a knee injury the first time these teams met. She was at full strength in the rematch, and it showed as she piled up steals and led the game in scoring with 34 points. She, combined with 31 points from fellow junior Reagan Briggs, led Verona to an 86-63 victory.

ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston led the Wolves in scoring with 28 points in a home loss to Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay scored 22 points in a home loss to Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
MAKENZIE HAWK

Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk scored seven points in a home loss to Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 24. 

GBB: VERONA 86, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 63

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
11 K. Jackson 1 0 0-0 2
12 M. Hawk 2 0 3-5 7
20 A. Schmidt 1 0 0-0 2
22 M. Outlay 6 1 7-9 22
23 N. Jackson 1 0 0-0 2
25 A. Auston 10 1 5-11 28
TOTALS - 23 2 15-25 63
VERONA
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 T. Stremlow 8 4 6-7 34
10 A. Rupnow 0 1 0-0 3
11 R. Briggs 4 5 8-8 31
12 P. Lambe 3 0 8-10 14
32 A. Bostley 0 0 2-2 2
44 E. Jensen 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 16 10 24-27 86

