BRADY RHOADS
Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads completed 7-of-12 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Wolves in their 32-26 overtime win at Watertown on Friday.

 Kevin Wilson

Sun Prairie West’s arrival to the Wisconsin high school football scene has gone about as well as possible through three weeks. The Wolves still haven’t lost, taking down two non-conference foes and a Badger — Large opponent heading into week four. Next up is Milton as the Wolves return home from their two-game road stand.

TALE OF TWO SEASONS

