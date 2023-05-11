Sun Prairie West brought an end to is track and field regular season last weekend against some wisely-scheduled competition. The Wolves made the short trip down to Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 5 for Madison Memorial’s Spartan Invite.
With the Big Eight conference meet looming, it was an opportunity for West to compete with conference opponents like the host Spartans, Verona, and Madison West. Other quality area opponents like Monona Grove and Waunakee and state-wide programs like Neenah and Stevens Point were in attendance to really give the Wolves a solid last challenge. The girls finished fourth of eight teams while the boys finishes sixth of 10.
The girls’ day got off to a strong start in the sprints thanks to junior Dakota Mitchell. She finished second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 12.92 seconds and 26.62 seconds, respectively. Sophomore teammate Sydney Holiday also nabbed fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.32 seconds.
West nabbed a few more impressive finishes on the track, as well. Sophomore Ali McCaughtry placed second in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:04.80. Fellow sophomore JoJo Knauss wasn’t far behind in fourth place with a time of 12:07.45. Sophomore Aubrey Erickson also brought home fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.03 seconds. Finally, the girls’ 4x100 relay team finished in second place with a time of 51.23 seconds.
In the field, sophomore Makenzie Hawk picked up the girls’ only first-place finish of the day in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet flat. Senior Lauren Adams showed out, as well, taking third in the discus with a throw of 124’3” and fifth in the shot put with a throe of 32’4.5”. The strong performances didn’t end there, either, as senior Cassie Siegel finished third in the high jump with a height of five feet flat.
As for the boys, junior Daniel Wilson was the star of the day with their only first-place finish. He ran a time of 16.08 seconds to claim the top spot in the 110 meter hurdles. Elsewhere on the track, senior Jon Weah took fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.77 seconds and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams finished third in their respective races.
The Wolves lived near the top of the board in the field portion of the meet. Weah showed up once again, tying for third in the high jump with a leap of six feet flat. Junior Keion Kauppinen nabbed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20’5.75”. Senior Miles Adkins finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11’6”. Junior Ean Ackley threw a 46’0.5” for fifth in the shot put. Sophomore Evan McVeigh earned sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 39’8”.
With this final challenge behind it, Sun Prairie West will now focus on the postseason. The next step will be tackling the Big Eight conference meet, which will be hosted at Middleton’s Breitenbach Stadium on Friday, May 12. The Wolves will then have some time off before WIAA regionals begin on Monday, May 22.