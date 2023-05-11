Sun Prairie West brought an end to is track and field regular season last weekend against some wisely-scheduled competition. The Wolves made the short trip down to Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 5 for Madison Memorial’s Spartan Invite.

With the Big Eight conference meet looming, it was an opportunity for West to compete with conference opponents like the host Spartans, Verona, and Madison West. Other quality area opponents like Monona Grove and Waunakee and state-wide programs like Neenah and Stevens Point were in attendance to really give the Wolves a solid last challenge. The girls finished fourth of eight teams while the boys finishes sixth of 10.

DANIEL WILSON
Sun Prairie West junior Daniel Wilson won the 110 meter hurdles at the Spartan Invite at Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 5.

