In its first year of existence, Sun Prairie West will be represented at the 2023 WIAA boys swimming state finals. The Wolves enjoyed a successful day of swimming at Sectional 3 of Division 1 on Saturday, Feb. 11, hosted by Verona High School. All three relay teams as well as four individual swimmers met the criteria necessary to keep their season alive.

Senior Jonah Gunnink took home the most accolades. His experience the sole swimmer on West's team to previously compete at the state finals showed up on Saturday as he qualified in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Gunnink finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.10 seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.48, punching a pair of individual tickets to the state finals.

