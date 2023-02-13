In its first year of existence, Sun Prairie West will be represented at the 2023 WIAA boys swimming state finals. The Wolves enjoyed a successful day of swimming at Sectional 3 of Division 1 on Saturday, Feb. 11, hosted by Verona High School. All three relay teams as well as four individual swimmers met the criteria necessary to keep their season alive.
Senior Jonah Gunnink took home the most accolades. His experience the sole swimmer on West's team to previously compete at the state finals showed up on Saturday as he qualified in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Gunnink finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.10 seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.48, punching a pair of individual tickets to the state finals.
Gunnink also swam on two of the three relay teams that qualified for state. In the 200 medley relay, he was joined by sophomore Chase Rimrodt, freshman Orion Krasniqi, and senior Zachary Svendsen. The quartet swam a time of 1:38.51 for seventh place and a state finals berth. Rimrodt and Gunnink were joined by freshman Cameron Spredemann and junior Gustave Schasker in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing sixth with a time of 3:19.30.
The 200 freestyle relay team featured the other Gunnink, sophomore Elijah, as well as Svendsen, Rimrodt, and senior Caleb Hudson. This group qualified for state as well, earning fifth place with a time of 1:30.67.
Still, the state qualifications didn't end there. Svendsen punched a ticket in the 50 freestyle, finishing in eighth place with a time of 22.04. Schasker will also swim at state in the 500 freestyle thanks to a sixth place finish in the event on Saturday with a time of 4:57.21.
Spredemann also deserves recognition for coming so close to qualifying in two individual swims. He would take 11th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.79 and 12th in the 100 butterfly with a time if 55.32. Krasniqi nearly picked up a qualification in the 100 backstroke, as well, finishing 12th with a time of 58.93.
As a team, Sun Prairie West scored 162 points to finish eighth of the 11 teams participating. Middleton won the sectional with a team score of 387, followed by Madison Memorial with 312 and Madison West in third with 284.
The Division 1 boys swimming state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Waukesha South High School Natarorium. Finals are set to begin at 2:30 pm.