AVREE ANTONY

Sun Prairie West's Avree Antony committed to Colorado State University to play basketball on June 24. 

 John Hagen

One of Sun Prairie's most highly touted recent athletes has found her home for her collegiate playing days. Avree Antony, a 5'10" standout on the basketball court, announced her commitment to Colorado State University on Friday, June 24. 

Antony, who will play ball at Sun Prairie West this winter for her senior season, made her decision just one week after taking her first official visit to Fort Collins to check out the Rams. The slashing guard had standing Division 1 offers from the likes of South Dakota, Monmouth, Butler, Oakland, Valparaiso, Evansville, Saint Louis, Northern Iowa, Northern Illinois, Green Bay, IUPUI, among many others. For Antony, the CSU staff made the decision easy.

