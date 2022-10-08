The Sun Prairie West football program got aggressive with its late non-conference scheduling this season, accepting a trip to Badger - Small conference power DeForest on Friday, Oct. 7.
The Norskies are one of the area's hottest teams currently, riding reigning honorable mention all-state quarterback Mason Keyes to a four-game winning streak entering Friday's contest with the Wolves. DeForest extended that streak to five, but not without a fight.
Sun Prairie West kept things close early but simply ran out of gas in the second half. DeForest scored 29 of its 38 points in the fourth quarter as it won, 38-0.
The Wolves came out hungry in this one, riding the momentum of last week's dramatic win over Beaver Dam on the road. An early fumble recovery from the West defense on the DeForest nine yard line kept the Norskies from striking early. The two sided battled to a 0-0 tie through the first quarter.
Sun Prairie West's defense bailed the Wolves out once again early in the second quarter. Senior linebacker Jack Augustine nabbed an interception while standing in the endzone, preventing a score and handing the ball back to his offense.
The Wolves quickly fumbled on their own eight yard line. Surely, the Sun Prairie West defense would surrender here. Think again. The Wolves made three straight stops and forced a field goal attempt. The Norskies missed. Midway through the second half, the game remained tied at zero.
DeForest would soon get on the board, but not with its offense. Instead, the special teams came up huge with a blocked kick, which sophomore defensive back Cullen Kirchberg scooped and scored for the first points of the game. DeForest would ride that 7-0 lead into the halftime break.
Midway through the third quarter, the special teams for DeForest would come through once again. The Norskies pinned a punt on the Sun Prairie West one yard line, making life tough for the Wolves' offense. DeForest junior linebacker Jake Larkosh would make a tackle in West's endzone, forcing a safety and adding two points to his team's total. The Norskies took that 9-0 lead into the final stanza.
Again, it wasn't the offense that struck for DeForest to start the fourth quarter. Instead, it was the defense once again. Kirchberg made his second stupendous play of the game, robbing a pass from West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads and taking the interception 13 yards to the house. The score bumped DeForest's lead to 16-0 and awakened something in the offense.
Keyes got things firing in a hurry from there. First, he hit Alex Van Ooyen for a 45-yard touchdown strike. Then, he completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Grundahl. In a flash, the Norskies had nearly doubled their points and taken a 31-0 lead.
A botched punt snap from Sun Prairie West was the nail in the coffin. The mistake gave DeForest the ball on the one yard line, which running back Carson Volenberg punched in for a score a play later. The Norskies would hold on for that 38-0 win, handing the Wolves their second shutout loss in school history.
It was a strong defensive game for the Wolves as they held DeForest's star running back Cale Drinka to just 90 yards on 20 attempts. Augustine tallied 10 tackles on top of his interception and junior linebacker Ean Ackley racked up a team-high 14.
The loss drops Sun Prairie West to 4-4 on the season. The Wolves remain 2-3 in Badger - Large conference play, leaving them in a four-way tie for third in the standings with Oregon, Beaver Dam, and Milton. Next up, Sun Prairie West will host the Panthers of Oregon for Homecoming at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.