KEMOYE BROWN, JAY DAYNE, JOHN HAMILTON
Sun Prairie West's senior pass rush trio of Kemoye Brown (55), Jay Dayne (34), and John Hamilton (9) prepare for the snap at Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie West football program got aggressive with its late non-conference scheduling this season, accepting a trip to Badger - Small conference power DeForest on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Norskies are one of the area's hottest teams currently, riding reigning honorable mention all-state quarterback Mason Keyes to a four-game winning streak entering Friday's contest with the Wolves. DeForest extended that streak to five, but not without a fight.

