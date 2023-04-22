The Sun Prairie West softball team took a break from its usual Big Eight conference schedule on Saturday, Apr. 22. Instead, the Wolves invited a trio of non-conference opponents; Poynette, Slinger, and Sussex Hamilton, to participate in a quad on the blue turf at Sun Prairie West High School.

It was a day of mixed results for the Wolves. Things got off with a tremendous start as Sun Prairie West defeated Slinger 17-7 in six innings. The cold and snow picked up during the quad championship against Sussex Hamilton, though, and the Wolves would take an 11-6 loss.

AVA PASKE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West junior Ava Paske drove in six RBIs in a win over Slinger at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Apr. 21.
ISABEL ROYLE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Isabel Royle pitched a combined 13 innings in a two-game quad at Sun Prairie West High School on Saturday, Apr. 21.

Tags