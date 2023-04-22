The Sun Prairie West softball team took a break from its usual Big Eight conference schedule on Saturday, Apr. 22. Instead, the Wolves invited a trio of non-conference opponents; Poynette, Slinger, and Sussex Hamilton, to participate in a quad on the blue turf at Sun Prairie West High School.
It was a day of mixed results for the Wolves. Things got off with a tremendous start as Sun Prairie West defeated Slinger 17-7 in six innings. The cold and snow picked up during the quad championship against Sussex Hamilton, though, and the Wolves would take an 11-6 loss.
"We came into today knowing we'd be playing some quality opponents," Sun Prairie West head coach Ellyn Presto said. "That's really the point of midseason quads. We wanted to see what else is out there outside of the Big Eight and challenge ourselves with some more high-level competition. It will prepare us for the remainder of our season."
Despite an early start time for the Slinger game, Sun Prairie West rose to the occasion and quickly put some runs on the board. By the end of the second inning, the Wolves were up 7-1. The Wolves kept the Owls at arm's length the whole game, exploding for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring the game to an early, run-rule end.
Senior Isabel Royle had a strong day on the mound, handling five of the six innings with only two hits allowed to go along with nine strikeouts.
Junior right fielder Ava Paske was the unquestioned MVP of the game on offense. She had a stellar day at the plate, going 5-5 with a double, a homerun, six RBIs, and two runs scored. Senior first baseman Sophia Royle also had a strong 3-3 day with three RBIs and two runs scored. Senior left fielder Ashley Rahn came in to score four times, as well, after going 3-3 at the plate with a triple.
West's ensuing game against Hamilton got off to an exact opposite start. Instead, it was the Chargers that were the hot team on offense early. Hamilton strung together four straight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple, to push four runs across home plate in a hurry. A single to left field later in the inning left the Chargers with a 5-0 lead before the Wolves had even come up to bat yet.
Silence from West's offense in the bottom of the first was met with more noise from Hamilton in the top of the second. Some more well-placed hits from the Chargers earned them a pair of runs, bumping their lead to a dominant 7-0 mark.
The Wolves came alive in the bottom of the second. Junior designated hitter Emma Dischler got the scoring started, lacing a single up the gut to bring senior second baseman Ella Ordens in from second. The Wolves weren't done, either, as a mishandled pop up from Sophia Rolye allowed senior third baseman Emily Petree to come in to score. This cut Hamilton's lead down to 7-2 heading into the third inning.
On the board!! Emma Dischler laces a single up the gut! Ella Ordens gets in through a bobble to narrow Hamilton’s lead to 7-1! pic.twitter.com/n0dXsqOfWh
Isabel Royle, who was pitching in her second game of the morning, held Hamilton scoreless in the top of the third. She threw a whopping total of 13 innings on the day, collecting 13 strikeouts in that timeframe.
Her offense continued to cut into Hamilton's lead in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore shortstop Audrey Davis led off with a booming single to center field and was moved to third on a groundout. She handled the rest herself, motoring home on a passed ball to narrow the Chargers' lead to 7-3.
Both sides were silent in the fourth inning. Hamilton brought the noise back both in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh. The Chargers mashed a triple in the fifth for one run. They followed that with a solo homer off the scoreboard and a score off of a passed ball in the sixth. A double helped lead to Hamilton's run in the top of the seventh as its lead ballooned back up to a comfortable 11-3 margin.
West's offense hadn't struck since the bottom of the third, but the Wolves put up admirable fight in the bottom of the seventh.
Dischler led off by wearing a pitch and junior catcher Kara Bekkedal joined her on the base path thanks to an error. Now at the top of the batting order, Sophia Royle hammered a grounder to the shortstop that bought Dischler time to come home and score.
The run continued as Davis followed up with a walk. With runners now on the corners, Hamilton whipped the ball down to second as Davis went for the steal. This was all the time Bekkedal needed to race home and narrow the deficit down to 11-5. Rahn kept the party going, booming a double into right field to bring Davis home. The rally would end two batters later, but Sun Prairie West had proven a point by not going down without a fight.
"I'm really proud of how they stuck in there," Presto said. "While we didn't win, we didn't give up and put up some runs. That's been one of our mottos this season."
The loss put a stop to a five-game winning streak for Sun Prairie West, but the Wolves still maintain a three-game winning streak in Big Eight conference play. Overall, the Wolves sit at a 6-4 record with a 4-3 mark in conference.
Sun Prairie West has a quick turnaround as it will host Janesville Parker on Monday, Apr. 24. The Wolves' trend of home conference games continues on Tuesday, Apr. 25 against Beloit Memorial. They'll hit the road to face Madison West the following day, Apr. 26. To close out the week, Sun Prairie West will head over to Muskego High School for a six-team tournament on Saturday, Apr. 29.