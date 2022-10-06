The Sun Prairie West football team is fresh off of a dramatic 21-14 win over Beaver Dam last week, just their second conference victory of the 2022 season. The Wolves will have to wait to see if they can make it two conference victories in a row as they'll hit the road to face non-conference DeForest on Friday, Oct. 7.
Sun Prairie West senior Jonathan Weah had two big pass breakups and a 34-yard touchdown run to boost the Wolves over Beaver Dam, 21-14.
WOLVES RIDING HIGH
The vibes in the Sun Prairie West locker room have to be immaculate right now. The Wolves rallied around head coach Josh O'Connor, who was away from the team for all of last week's practices due to a family emergency. Offensive coordinator Paul Scheel stepped in and handled coaching duties through the week and for the entirety of the Beaver Dam game on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Wolves gutted out a dramatic 21-14 road victory behind the clutch play of senior Jonathan Weah. O'Connor was on the sideline for the game and was beaming with pride as his squad stopped a three-game losing streak to improve to 4-3 on the year and 2-3 in Badger - Large conference play.
Senior running back Jay Dayne gained some serious confidence in the game, also. Beaver Dam knew he was getting the ball more often than not, but the Golden Beavers just couldn't stop him. Dayne turned 20 carries into 145 yards and a tocuhdown, an average of 7.2 yards per carry.
Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads also hard arguably his best game of the year. He completed eight of his 17 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. One of those completions was a 54-yard bomb to senior receiver John Hamilton and another was a near touchdown on a Hail Mary to Will Davis at the end of the first half. Both were beautifully placed footballs.
The defense's 14 points allowed are the second-lowest performance from the unit all season, only behind the 10 points allowed to Madison West in week two. Beaver Dam primarily kept the ball on the ground, allowing standout junior linebacker Ean Ackley to fly around and rack up a whopping 13 tackles.
DON'T SLEEP ON THE NORSKIES
Sun Prairie West's momentum will be put to the test against one of the area's hottest teams right now, DeForest. After losing its first three games of the season with a brutal stretch of Waunakee, Kimberly, and Mount Horeb/Barneveld, the Norskies have ripped off four straight victories.
The Norskies beat the first three teams in this stretch (Portage, Stoughton, and Monona Grove) a combined 109-7 before squeaking out a 42-41 win at Fort Atkinson this past week.
DeForest's offense is headlined by senior quarterback Mason Keyes, who was an honorable mention all-state selection last season. He's recovered from some early injury trouble to put together a strong season so far, completing 68% of his passes for 1,249 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Senior receiver Brody Hartig has been his top target with 39 receptions for 534 yards and six scores. Fellow senior receiver Alex Van Ooyen has been strong as well with 31 catches for 343 yards and three scores.
In the rushing game, senior Cale Drinka has put together a great season so far. He's turned 87 carries into 468 yards and seven touchdowns. Keyes is also a weapon in the rushing attack with 29 carries for 179 yards and seven scores.
KEY(E)S TO THE GAME
It's no surprise that this game will come down to how well the Wolves can stop Keyes and the passing attack. Sun Prairie West has shown this isn't an easy task for its defensive backfield as the Wolves have allowed more than 250 passing yards three times this season, including one game over 300.
DeForest's run defense has been stout this season outside of the Kimberly game. The Norskies have answers to Sun Prairie West's best option on offense, so Rhoads will need to have another big game through the air to help keep the Wolves in this one.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at DeForest High School on Friday, Oct. 7.