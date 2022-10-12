The 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Sun Prairie West volleyball team, but the Wolves are ready to keep things rolling into the postseason. The Wolves are one of the area's hottest teams, having won six of their final seven Big Eight conference games to cement a spot near the top of the final standings.
This tear was punctuated with a 3-0 sweep victory over Madison La Follette at home on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sun Prairie West was dominant with set scores of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-9.
The game not only served as the end of the regular season, but senior night for West's four members of the class of 2023: middle Lauren Adams, middle Darla Swanek, opposite Meghan Shannon, and outside Alexandria Smith.
The seniors had an obvious impact in this one. Swanek and Shannon tied for the team lead in kills with six each. A trio of senior led the way in blocks as Shannon put up two and both Adams and Swanek contributed one. Swanek also served up four aces and Smith contributed three digs.
Outside of the senior class, freshman Brooke Rhoads continued her meteoric rise with five kills. Freshman setter Sari Marks led the team in aces with five while sophomore libero Porter Pate led in digs with 10. Marks also was tops in assists with 21.
The resounding victory leaves Sun Prairie West with a final Big Eight conference record of 7-3. This leaves the Wolves tied with Janesville Craig for third in the regular season standings, a stellar start for this fledgling program.
Now, Sun Prairie West will take its five-game winning streak into the postseason. First, the Wolves will travel down to Janesville Parker High School for the Big Eight conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15. Sun Prairie West has not yet received its seeding for the WIAA state tournament, which is set to kick off on Thursday, Oct. 20.