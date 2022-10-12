The 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Sun Prairie West volleyball team, but the Wolves are ready to keep things rolling into the postseason. The Wolves are one of the area's hottest teams, having won six of their final seven Big Eight conference games to cement a spot near the top of the final standings.

This tear was punctuated with a 3-0 sweep victory over Madison La Follette at home on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sun Prairie West was dominant with set scores of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-9.

