DARLA SWANEK

Sun Prairie West senior middle Darla Swanek fires off a kill attempt against Verona on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 Dan Darmstadter

The Sun Prairie West volleyball program is rolling, and at a perfect time. After taking their lumps against quality squads like Middleton, Verona, and Janesville Craig earlier in the season, the Wolves have won four straight Big Eight conference games and five of their last six.

It makes sense that this recent hot streak started with a dramatic five-set match victory over rival Sun Prairie East back on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Since then, the Wolves have beaten Beloit Memorial in four set, Madison West in four sets, and Janesville Parker in three sets.

