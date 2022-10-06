The Sun Prairie West volleyball program is rolling, and at a perfect time. After taking their lumps against quality squads like Middleton, Verona, and Janesville Craig earlier in the season, the Wolves have won four straight Big Eight conference games and five of their last six.
It makes sense that this recent hot streak started with a dramatic five-set match victory over rival Sun Prairie East back on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Since then, the Wolves have beaten Beloit Memorial in four set, Madison West in four sets, and Janesville Parker in three sets.
West’s showdown at home against Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 28 was a dominant showing from the offense. Senior middle Lauren Adams led the way with nine kills, but the power didn’t stop there as senior middle Darla Swanek, freshman Brooke Rhoads, and freshman setter Sari Marks all contributed eight. This helped propel the Wolves to a 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 victory over the Purple Knights.
Rhoads’ impact on the game didn’t end with kills as she tied for the team lead in aces with Marks and sophomore Dani Smith with two. Marks led the way in assists with 24 and sophomore libero Porter Pate led in digs with 20.
The Wolves’ two-game home stand came to an end as they traveled to Madison West on Monday, Oct. 3. This matchup followed the same trend as the Beloit game as the Wolves won the first two sets, dropped the third, and came back for the win in the fourth. In the end, Sun Prairie West earned the match victory with set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22.
It was a stellar game for Adams who threw up an astounding 10 blocks to go along with eight kills. Marks was strong as well with a team-high 24 assists, 14 digs, and four blocks. Sophomore Audrey Davis led the team in kills with nine and junior Gretchen Holmes delivered three aces.
Sun Prairie West didn’t have time to rest as they traveled down to Janesville Parker the very next day to square off against the Vikings. The Wolves were quite obviously the better team as they crushed them 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 in a sweep.
Two Wolves finished with double-digit kills as Swanek tallied 13 and Adams put up 10. Marks was stellar, leading the team in assists (26), digs (17), and aces (4).
The hot streak has Sun Prairie West knocking on the door of the postseason with only one regular season game left to play. The Wolves will host Madison la Follette on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to wrap up the regular season. The Wolves are still too far behind to catch undefeated Middleton or Verona, but a win on Tuesday could help them lock up a tremendous third-place finish in the final standings.