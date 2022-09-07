The Sun Prairie West volleyball team may be young, but it is feisty. The Wolves kicked off Big Eight conference play on Thursday, Sept. 1 with an impressive road win over Madison Memorial in four sets. Then, West was thrown into the deep end.

The Wolves had no cupcake for their first ever game in their home gym as Verona came to town on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Wildcats went 23-6 last season and returned plenty of talent. The Wolves took a loss in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Despite the loss, Sun Prairie West head coach Bryttany Dove still liked what she saw.