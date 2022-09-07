The Sun Prairie West volleyball team may be young, but it is feisty. The Wolves kicked off Big Eight conference play on Thursday, Sept. 1 with an impressive road win over Madison Memorial in four sets. Then, West was thrown into the deep end.
The Wolves had no cupcake for their first ever game in their home gym as Verona came to town on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Wildcats went 23-6 last season and returned plenty of talent. The Wolves took a loss in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Despite the loss, Sun Prairie West head coach Bryttany Dove still liked what she saw.
"We started slow in that first set," Dove said. "We came out with a lot of fight in those second and third sets. As unfortunate as a loss is, we didn't make it easy for them to sweep us. We're super young. Losses are tough but three or four underclassmen just hung with Verona. We have a bright future."
Those underclassmen Dove mentioned would be sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis, sophomore libero Porter Pate, sophomore defensive specialist Dani Smith, and freshman setter Sari Marks. Despite their youth, none of them looked out of place on the court Tuesday against one of the conference's best teams.
But, Verona's edge in experience did pay some immediate dividends. The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 8-1 advantage in the first set. Verona nailed three aces in the midst of a 7-0 run, which prompted a timeout from the Wolves. To their credit, they battled back following the timeout.
"We just wanted them to keep pushing and keep being positive," Dove said. "We just have to do the little things right. We kind of got in our own heads tonight and let the communication drop. Communication is a big pillar for our team, we called timeouts to harp on everyone to get involved. That's when they play the best and have the most fun."
A kill from Davis put West back on track, and Verona just couldn't get out of its own way. The Wildcats were handing the Wolves points with misplaced serves and swings. At one point, West had the deficit down to two points, a 21-19 Verona lead.
The comeback attempt seemed to be in full force a point later as senior middle Darla Swanek seemed to deliver a perfect touch off of a Verona blocker and to the hardwood. The officials disagreed, asserting that the ball had not touched a Verona player, awarding the point to the Wildcats. It was a momentum breaker. Verona muscled up a pair of kills to earn the win in the first set.
The problem of slow starts persisted in the second set for West as Verona jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The youthful Wolves opted to lean on senior leadership as Swanek and senior middle Lauren Adams took over.
The two were the primary recipients of the offense as they hammered kill attempts at the Wildcats. The Wolves chipped away at the lead, forcing a Verona timeout following a 4-0 run to cut the Wildcats' lead to 9-8.
"We're doing a good job of working through our middles," Dove said. "When they're scoring like that, the team trusts them to just go out there and get points."
Adams and Swanek's offensive explosion also opened the door for Alexandria Smith to start swinging from the outside. She nailed back-to-back kills to tie the set at 11, and a Swanek kill gave the Wolves their first lead of the evening.
Unfortunately, Verona had an answer to get the lead back. The Wildcats were tall and chose to simply put a wall up. Verona's next three points came via block as it stole the momentum right back. West couldn't get the offense flowing again as Verona cruised to a 25-17 win.
Despite the tough loss in the second set, the Wolves had their best start of the night in the third set. Of course Swanek and Adams contributed points as West took an early 4-2 lead.
Adams was pouring in kills, and Marks truly came alive from her setter position. She showed her versatility with a few blocks and a handful of kills in the set as Verona struggled to get back into it.
The Wildcats burned a timeout with West leading 10-7 following an ace from Adams. It proved to be a wise move. Verona kicked into a 6-2 run to steal the lead back. Undeterred, West continued to push until the set reached a tie at 19 points each.
Again, Verona's experience showed. The Wildcats slammed the door on the set and the match, scoring six straight points. Verona walked away with a 25-19 set win and a conference victory.
Statistically, Swanek led the team in kills with seven and tied for the team high in blocks with two. Adams pitched in six kills and also had two blocks. Davis also had six kills. Marks filled up the stat sheet as well. She led the team in assists with 17, had two blocks, and also contributed six digs. Pate led the team in digs with six.
The Wolves continue conference play with a trip to Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 8. They'll return home to host Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.