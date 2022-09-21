Sun Prairie West senior middle Lauren Adams (7) fires a kill attempt as Sun Prairie East junior middle Zitha Wambura (14) and junior outside hitter Kara Kalternburg (13) rise to block it. West would earn a dramatic five-set victory at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Sun Prairie West sophomore defensive specialist Dani Smith (4), head coach Bryttany Dove, and the Wolves' student section react after the game-winning point is scored over Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Sun Prairie East junior middle Gretchen Meier (3) fires a kill attempt over a block attempt from Sun Prairie West senior middle Darla Swanek (19) as teammate Ella Stebnitz (11) looks on. The Wolves would beat the Cardinals in five sets at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The newfound rivalry between the Sun Prairie East and West volleyball programs has already proven to be a wildly entertaining one. Back in August, the Wolves topped the Cardinals in tournament play for bragging rights. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the two met again at Sun Prairie West High School with more on the line: a traveling rivalry trophy of a bronze volleyball on a wooden stand aptly named the "Battle of the Prairies" trophy.
That trophy didn't have to travel far, as the Wolves earned the right to keep it at West. East didn't let it go without a fight, but West emerged with a match victory with set scores of 25-23, 27-29, 25-19, 11-25, 15-8.
"We tried to have the same intensity tonight that we had against them in the tournament," Sun Prairie West head coach Bryttany Dove said. "It was a battle. There was a lot of back-and-forth, we knew it was going to be a great game. It's hard to beat this team once, let alone a second time. It was a great win, I'm very proud."
That intensity was the difference in the first set, as the Cardinals were able to use both a strong attack through the middle and an impressive defensive start from senior libero Brooke LaBuwi to hang around. The Wolves escaped the first set with a 25-23 win, but the true battle laid ahead in the second.
Again, the two sides both refused to relent. The typical bounds of scoring didn't apply as the two sides both surpassed 25 points, trying to decide a winner. East managed a 29-27 victory, tying the match at one set each and restoring a little momentum.
West responded with a 25-19 win in the third set, but East absolutely did not back down. The Cardinals were absolutely unstoppable in the fourth set, romping to a dominant 25-11 set victory to force a deciding fifth set. The momentum rested firmly with the Cardinals as the Wolves had their backs against the wall.
"We had to come back and battle," Dove said. "Normally after a fourth set like that, teams would crumble. We just kept reiterating that we had to fight and that's what they did."
As had been the case all game, the set was close early. Leading 9-7, West senior middle Lauren Adams and freshman setter Sari Mark leapt up to deliver a huge block to make it a 10-7 lead. The crowd erupted, and there was an obvious shift in momentum.
Senior Alex Smith ensured that momentum would stay with the Wolves. She hammered home a devastating kill to make it a 12-7 lead for West as the home crowd could feel an impending victory. East would send a hit out of bounds trailing 14-8, solidifying the dramatic win for West.
The win knots these two squads up in the Big Eight conference. Both the Cardinals and Wolves hold a 3-3 record in conference play, tied for fifth in the standings, as the season surpasses the midway point.
"It's a big boost to our confidence," Dove said. "In my mind, we've already played the four toughest teams in the conference. Now, we need to use this energy to keep it pushing. We have said we don't have to play good volleyball until October, but we're playing well now. The whole goal is just to go out there and have fun."
West has some time to recover as it won't play again until Wednesday, Sept. 28, a home game against Beloit Memorial. East, on the other hand, as to get right back to work. The Cardinals will return home for a match with Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 22.