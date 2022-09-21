LAUREN ADAMS, ZITHA WAMBURA, KARA KALTENBURG

Sun Prairie West senior middle Lauren Adams (7) fires a kill attempt as Sun Prairie East junior middle Zitha Wambura (14) and junior outside hitter Kara Kalternburg (13) rise to block it. West would earn a dramatic five-set victory at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

 Dan Darmstadter
BATTLE OF THE PRAIRIES

The Sun Prairie West volleyball team poses with the "Battle of the Prairies" trophy after beating Sun Prairie East at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

The newfound rivalry between the Sun Prairie East and West volleyball programs has already proven to be a wildly entertaining one. Back in August, the Wolves topped the Cardinals in tournament play for bragging rights. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the two met again at Sun Prairie West High School with more on the line: a traveling rivalry trophy of a bronze volleyball on a wooden stand aptly named the "Battle of the Prairies" trophy. 

That trophy didn't have to travel far, as the Wolves earned the right to keep it at West. East didn't let it go without a fight, but West emerged with a match victory with set scores of 25-23, 27-29, 25-19, 11-25, 15-8. 

CELEBRATE PIC

Sun Prairie West sophomore defensive specialist Dani Smith (4), head coach Bryttany Dove, and the Wolves' student section react after the game-winning point is scored over Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
DARLA SWANEK, GRETCHEN MEIER, ELLA STEBNITZ

Sun Prairie East junior middle Gretchen Meier (3) fires a kill attempt over a block attempt from Sun Prairie West senior middle Darla Swanek (19) as teammate Ella Stebnitz (11) looks on. The Wolves would beat the Cardinals in five sets at Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

