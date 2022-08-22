Sun Prairie West's five football captains approach midfield for the coin toss before taking on Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19. From left to right: Senior Will Davis (7), junior Ean Ackley (44), junior Brady Rhoads (1), senior Tori Mielke (64), and junior Caleb Hawn (35).
The Sun Prairie West football program is off to a strong start. The Wolves took the field for the first time ever on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
A feverous comeback attempt from the Purgolders midway through the second half wasn't enough as the Wolves held on for a 42-33 victory, remaining undefeated in school history and improving to 1-0.
This may have been West's first game ever, but the Wolves started out hot regardless. Senior running back Jay Dayne was responsible for the first touchdown in school history as he rumbled his way in from 10 yards out, giving Sun Prairie West a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
West would strike again following a defensive stop, this time through the air. Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads wasn't asked to do much in this one, attempting just nine passes. But, one of those throws ended up in the arms of senior receiver Will Davis in the endzone from 10 yards out, doubling West's lead to 14-0.
Madison East wouldn't let the Wolves get a win so easily, though. The Purgolders started to wake up as the first quarter neared its end. Senior quarterback Emmanuel Bingham connected with junior receiver Demond Langeon for a massive 65-yard score to get East on the board.
The second quarter would see two more passing touchdowns for East, one going for two yards and another big chunk score, a 30-yard completion. East would have taken the lead if senior running back Jonathan Weah hadn't stepped up in a major way.
Weah exploded in the second quarter. He started with a 65 yard scamper, adding to what was already a stellar day on the ground to make it a 21-7 Sun Prairie West lead. East responded with back-to-back scores, narrowing the deficit to 21-19 after two failed point after touchdown attempts. Weah struck again, returning the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to the house, giving his Wolves a 28-19 lead heading into the break.
Dayne would kick off the second half with his second touchdown of the game, but East again challenged for the lead with back-to-back scores. Midway through the fourth quarter, Sun Prairie West led by just two points.
Rhoads put the game out of reach, not with his arm, but with his legs. The junior quarterback scrambled for a six yard score, boosting the Wolves' lead to 42-33 and securing the school's first ever win.
Weah was the star of the show, carrying nine times for 144 yards and a score. With his kick return production factored in, Weah accounted for 312 total yards and scored twice.
Dayne was the team's next highest rusher with 61 yards and two scores on seven carries, and Rhoads kept four times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, Rhoads connected on five of his nine pass attempts for 72 yards, one score, and no interceptions. Junior receiver Burke Schaefer led the team in air yards with 37 on his two catches.
This was one of just four home games that Sun Prairie West has on the schedule this season. Now, the Wolves will hit the road in back-to-back weeks. Next up is a trip to Madison West for a non-conference matchup on Friday, Aug. 26. Sun Prairie West will follow that up with the beginning of Badger - Large conference play in a trip to Watertown on Friday, Sept. 2.