TEAM CAPTAINS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West's five football captains approach midfield for the coin toss before taking on Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19. From left to right: Senior Will Davis (7), junior Ean Ackley (44), junior Brady Rhoads (1), senior Tori Mielke (64), and junior Caleb Hawn (35). 

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

The Sun Prairie West football program is off to a strong start. The Wolves took the field for the first time ever on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. 

A feverous comeback attempt from the Purgolders midway through the second half wasn't enough as the Wolves held on for a 42-33 victory, remaining undefeated in school history and improving to 1-0. 

JON WEAH
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior running back Jonathan Weah (20) sprints upfield as senior lineman Tori Mielke (64) directs traffic. Weah would rush for 144 yards and a score to help West to a 42-33 victory. 
BRADY RHOADS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads celebrates a rushing touchdown against Madison East on Friday, Aug. 19 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. 