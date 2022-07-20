For a football team entering its first year of competition, experience is everything. The Sun Prairie West Wolves will take the field for the first time this fall, and they've done all they can to prepare themselves. In addition to scheduling 7v7 and other scrimmages, Sun Prairie West accepted the unique invitation to compete in the King of the Trenches competition at DeForest High School on Wednesday, July 13.
King of the Trenches is an open challenge for area linemen, tight ends, and fullbacks to prove their power. Over 36 area high schools and more than 1,200 athletes have participated in the event in the past 10 years. This year, Sun Prairie West's competition included Columbus, Aurora Christian, Wisconsin Dells, Stoughton, DeForest, Marshall, Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Wauzeka-Steuben, Racine St. Catherine, Darlington, Beaver Dam, Omro, New Holstein, Mishicot, Racine Park, and Ozaukee.
The competition boils down to ten different events: feats of strength, kings pull, 5-man sled push, agility obstacle course, lineman agility relay, tire flip relay, wheel barrow ride, team ties, ultimate obstacle course, and 1-man sled push.
Teams are awarded 10 points for 1st place, 9 for 2nd, 8 for 3rd, and so on. The Wolves' best performance came in the lineman agility relay, where they took 2nd. In total, Sun Prairie west scored 42 total points to finish in 7th place out of 17 competing teams.
1st place overall went to Marshall, which put together 74 total points to squeak past Columbus in 2nd with 72.5. This was Marshall’s first victory in the event, dethroning reigning champion Stoughton.
In the lineman agility relay, Sun Prairie West had a stellar performance. The Wolves raced to a time of 52.13 seconds, just barely behind Omro in 1st with a time of 51.31.
Outside of the 2nd place finish, the Wolves were also impressive in the 5-man sled push and agility obstacle course, taking 4th in both events. Sun Prairie West put up a time of 34.03 seconds in the 5-man sled push, less than two seconds behind Marshall in 1st place. In the agility obstacle course, the Wolves put together a time of 4:44 for their seven points.
Sun Prairie West's next best finish was 5th place in the King's Pull. The Wolves also finished 7th in the feats of strength, 8th in the 1-man sled push, and 9th in the team ties. Sun Prairie West did not score in the tire flip relay, wheel barrow ride, or ultimate obstacle course.
Before the day ended, there was a chance to earn extra points with a tournament-style tug-of-war competition. Only the final four teams walked away with points, and Sun Prairie West was included in that group. The Wolves finished 4th, snagging four extra points to boost their finals score. Aurora Christian ended up winning the tug-of-war for 10 extra points.
In addition to the varsity performing well, Sun Prairie West brought its junior varsity team to truly give the entire roster a chance to improve. The JV finished in 2nd place with 23.5 total points, falling behind DeForest's JV with a score of 43. The JV Wolves best performance came in the tug-of-war competition, which they won.
Success in high school football begins in the trenches. Now, the Sun Prairie West Wolves can rest assured that their linemen can hang with the best of them. With the King of the Trenches competition in the rearview mirror, the Wolves now turn their attention to their scrimmage with Fort Atkinson on Friday, August 12 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
King of the Trenches final point totals
1. Marshall, 74
2. Columbus, 72.5
T3. Aurora Christian, 58.5
T3. Wisconsin Dells, 58.5
5. Stoughton, 52
6. DeForest, 43.5
7. Sun Prairie West, 42
8. Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 32.5
9. Wauzeka-Steuben, 29
10. Racine St. Catherine, 27
11. Darlington, 26.5
12. Beaver Dam, 21.5
13. Omro, 16
14. New Holstein, 14
15. Mishicot, 5.5
16. Racine Park, 4
17. Ozaukee, 1