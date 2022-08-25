Mike McIntosh already looks like a natural as the new leader of the Sun Prairie West boys soccer program. He runs his practices with intention and precision, and the Wolves have bought in. It helps to also bring over six varsity contributors, three of which were starters, from last season's team to help in leadership. 

"The kids are excited," McIntosh said. "This school is a new opportunity, and I think that's fueled some solid work on the soccer field. They train hard and take care of each other. We have some real leaders on this team."

MIKE MCINTOSH
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West boys soccer coach Mike McIntosh addresses his squad during a practice at Sun Prairie West High School on Monday, Aug. 22.
WILL WORRELL

Sun Prairie West senior Will Worrell looks to make a move against McFarland on Tuesday, Aug. 23. 
MADDUX PHILLIPS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West junior Maddux Phillips boots a pass in the Wolves' 3-0 win over McFarland on Tuesday, Aug. 23. 