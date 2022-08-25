Mike McIntosh already looks like a natural as the new leader of the Sun Prairie West boys soccer program. He runs his practices with intention and precision, and the Wolves have bought in. It helps to also bring over six varsity contributors, three of which were starters, from last season's team to help in leadership.
"The kids are excited," McIntosh said. "This school is a new opportunity, and I think that's fueled some solid work on the soccer field. They train hard and take care of each other. We have some real leaders on this team."
That on-field leadership all starts with West's co-team captains, senior midfielders Riley Stevens and Tyler Hodges.
Stevens was a major part of Sun Prairie's squad last season. He picked up honorable mention all-conference recognition after contributing 30 points thanks to 12 goals and six assists. For his career, he has a whopping 69 points off of 28 goals and 13 assists. Now, he'll look to continue to add to that number as one of the Wolves' best players entering the year.
Hodges battled for playing time in a loaded midfield roster at Sun Prairie last season, adding one assist to bring his career point total to four. However, McIntosh foresees a major step forward as his role grows exponentially as a senior. Hodges is transitioning from a defensive midfielder to more of an attacking center mid. This opens the door for him to use his speed and creativity to attack opposing defenses.
Stevens and Hodges are also joined in the field by returning contributors like senior wingback Carson Schmoldt, junior forward Danny Worrell, and senior defender Tyler Dom.
Schmoldt missed the last season due to injury, but scored two goals and had an assist in the 2021 alternate COVID-19 spring season before injuring his leg. Worrell was a mid-season addition to the varsity roster last season but made his presence felt immediately with four goals and four assists in his shortened stint with the team. Dom will be looked to as the leader of the defense this season from his center back position.
Another major plus in the "returning player" category is senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson. He understandably sat behind 1st team all-conference keeper and fellow senior Carsten Ganter last season. With Ganter staying at Sun Prairie East, Nelson has a chance to step into the limelight. In his reps in goal last season, Nelson put up a 77% save percentage and a 0.75 goals allowed average.
McIntosh has plenty of pieces to fill out the remainder of the roster as the program has a whopping 59 participants this season.
Two seniors, Will Worrell and Keaton Monthie, make their return to the pitch after both taking a two-year break from the sport. Will, the older brother of Danny, looks to contribute to the goal-scoring attack while Monthie will shore up the back line of the defense.
McIntosh also has a large junior class to work with, including Maddux Phillips, Ben Ketelsen, Quentin Ly, Alex Hunt, and Braeden Gunderson.
Phillips came up first when McIntosh discussed the class, mentioning how he could be breakout candidate thanks to his hard work in the offseason and natural abilities. Ketelsen, Ly, and Hunt were all mentioned as "all-around" contributors that can slot into many roles when needed. Gunderson will serve as Nelson's backup in goal.
The sophomore class could also have some contributors as Jacob Moua, Carter Hansen, and Sahil Afshan, and Joshua Kiltz all came up in preseason conversations. The team's combination of returning production and promising prospects predicts good fortune for these Wolves.
"We're trying to build this program from scratch," senior co-team captain Tyler Hodges said. "We're developing as a team and trying to build that chemistry. We're trying to work and get better every day, and I think we're doing that."
Things are already off to a great start for the Wolves, as well. Sun Prairie West boys soccer already has its first win in school history, toppling a formidable non-conference opponent in McFarland 3-0 on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 23. McFarland has been to state five times in the past 10 years, so beating the Spartans is no small task.
All three goals came in less than five minutes midway through the first half. Stevens scored the first goal in Sun Prairie West history at the 26:07 mark, set up by a foul drawn from Danny Worrell.
Stevens' co-captain Hodges scored less than a minute later thanks to an assist from Ly from the left side of the box. Stevens then took a penalty shot for the team just over two minutes later, which he buried.
The Wolves' defense allowed just 10 shots all game. Nelson saved eight and two sailed outside of the goal.
West's road streak continues with a trip to Baraboo on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Wolves will play their first home game on Tuesday, Aug. 30 vs. Columbus at Sun Prairie West High School. Two days later, on Thursday, Sept. 1, Sun Prairie West has its first Big Eight conference game as Madison Memorial comes to town.