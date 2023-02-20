Sun Prairie West's inaugural boys swimming season was a successful one. With only one player on the roster with experience at the WIAA state finals, the Wolves willed their way to the 2023 WIAA state meet despite their youth. Hosted at Waukesha South High School's Natarotium on Saturday, Feb. 18, three relay teams and four individual swims helped Sun Prairie West collect 46 team points to finish in 16th place.
The Wolves' best result of the day came courtesy of senior Jonah Gunnink, the sole swimmer on the team with state finals experience. That experience showed with his performance in the 100 backstroke, where he finished fifth with a time of 50.20. He also competed in the 100 freestyle, where he took 12th with a time of 47.10.
Sun Prairie West's two other individual swims came from senior Zachary Svendsen in the 50 freestyle and junior Gustave Schasker in the 500 freestyle. Scendsen would finish 12th in his race with a time of 21.67 and Schasker took 22nd with a time of 4:57.34.
In the relays, the Wolves got their best finish of the day in the 200 freestyle relay. Svendsen was joined by senior Caleb Hudson, sophomore Elijah Gunnink, and sophomore Chase Rimrodt. The quartet swam a time of 1:29.23 for 11th place.
Additionally, Sun Prairie West took home 12th in the 200 medley relay and 19th in the 400 freestyle relay. For the 200 medley relay, Jonah Gunnink, Rimrodt, and Svendsen were joined by freshman Orion Krasniqi to swim a time of 1:38.54. In the 400 freestyle relay, freshman Cameron Spredemann teamed up with Rimrodt, Schasker, and Jonah Gunnink for a time of 3:18.85.
Middleton won the team state championship with a score of 288, outpacing Arrowhead in second place with 211. The Cardinals won all three relays and had three additional individual state champions. Madison Memorial rounded out the top three of the state finals with a team score of 180.
This brings an end to the high school careers of Sun Prairie West's boys swimming 2023 senior class, which consisted of Miles Adkins, Jonah Gunnink, Caleb Hudson, Kenny Pham, Zachary Svendsen, and Rocco Van Hoof.