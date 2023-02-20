SUN PRAIRIE WEST BOYS SWIMMING

The Sun Prairie West boys swimming team scored 46 points for 16th place at the 2023 WIAA state finals, hosted at Waukesha South High School's Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 18.

 Ben Johnson

Sun Prairie West's inaugural boys swimming season was a successful one. With only one player on the roster with experience at the WIAA state finals, the Wolves willed their way to the 2023 WIAA state meet despite their youth. Hosted at Waukesha South High School's Natarotium on Saturday, Feb. 18, three relay teams and four individual swims helped Sun Prairie West collect 46 team points to finish in 16th place.

The Wolves' best result of the day came courtesy of senior Jonah Gunnink, the sole swimmer on the team with state finals experience. That experience showed with his performance in the 100 backstroke, where he finished fifth with a time of 50.20. He also competed in the 100 freestyle, where he took 12th with a time of 47.10.

Tags