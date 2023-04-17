Sun Prairie West senior Ian Nelson has decided on the next step in his athletic career. After manning the goal for the Wolves on the boys soccer pitch this past fall, he'll head south next year as a member of the Beloit College men's soccer program.

"It feels like a great fit for me," Nelson said following his National Letter of Intent signing at Sun Prairie West High School on Wednesday, Apr. 12. "I really like the campus and have already been able to meet some of the guys on the team. I feel like the coaches just really wanted me to play college soccer in general. Having their help really made the process easy for me."

Sun Prairie West senior Ian Nelson signed his collegiate National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Beloit College on Wednesday, Apr. 12 at Sun Prairie West High School.
Sun Prairie West senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.

