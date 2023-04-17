Sun Prairie West senior Ian Nelson has decided on the next step in his athletic career. After manning the goal for the Wolves on the boys soccer pitch this past fall, he'll head south next year as a member of the Beloit College men's soccer program.
"It feels like a great fit for me," Nelson said following his National Letter of Intent signing at Sun Prairie West High School on Wednesday, Apr. 12. "I really like the campus and have already been able to meet some of the guys on the team. I feel like the coaches just really wanted me to play college soccer in general. Having their help really made the process easy for me."
Coaching is a particularly intriguing draw for Nelson. 2023 will be Beloit College's first year under the direction of first-year head coach Patrick Sanchez. Prior to taking the Beloit job, Sanchez was Nelson's club soccer coach.
Beloit College, nicknamed the Buccaneers, competes at the NCAA Division III level and is a member of the Midwest Conference. The Buccaneers are looking to enter a new era with Sanchez and Nelson after a tumultuous 2022 season. They finished with a 3-8-4 record, including a 2-2-4 mark in conference play.
Nelson's high school career proves he can contribute to a winning culture. He pitched four shutouts in goal for Sun Prairie West this fall as the team went 9-9-2, finished tied for sixth in the Big Eight conference standings, and won a WIAA playoff game. He made 77 saves on 104 shots on goal, a save percentage of 74%. He allowed 27 total goals, a goals allowed average of 1.74 per game. Following the season, he also received a team award as co-most valuable defender along with senior Ty Dom.
For Nelson, his Sun Prairie coaches have been vital to reaching this point in his career. He spent three years under the direction of Sun Prairie (now Sun Prairie East) head coach Tok Kim. His head coach at West for his senior year, Mike McIntosh, was also present through his high school career as a Sun Prairie assistant. They helped him maintain a healthy life balance while also honing his skills on the pitch.
"They both really helped prepare me, not only as a soccer player but as a person," Nelson said of both coaches Tok and McIntosh. "They always stressed that I have high academics while also keeping up with my athletics."