Sun Prairie West's first boys basketball season came to a thrilling end on Friday, Mar. 3. The No. 8 seed Wolves were up against No. 9 seed and Big Eight conference rival La Follette in the regional semifinal round of the WIAA state tournament. After finishing both regulation and the first overtime period tied up, La Follette hung on for a 70-60 win in double overtime, knocking the Wolves from the tournament.

DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut throws down a slam in a regional semifinal matchup at La Follete on Friday, Mar. 3.

The Wolves had reason to enter the game at La Follette High School with confidence. While the Lancers did finish a game ahead of Sun Prairie West in the final Big Eight conference standings, the Wolves had won both regular season meetings. 

CHRIS DAVIS
Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis led the Wolves to a 15-7 record in his first year at the helm in 2022-23.
JONATHAN WEAH
Sun Prairie West senior Jonathan Weah closed out his high school playing career with a double overtime loss at La Follette on Friday, Mar. 3.

