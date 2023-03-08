Sun Prairie West's first boys basketball season came to a thrilling end on Friday, Mar. 3. The No. 8 seed Wolves were up against No. 9 seed and Big Eight conference rival La Follette in the regional semifinal round of the WIAA state tournament. After finishing both regulation and the first overtime period tied up, La Follette hung on for a 70-60 win in double overtime, knocking the Wolves from the tournament.
The Wolves had reason to enter the game at La Follette High School with confidence. While the Lancers did finish a game ahead of Sun Prairie West in the final Big Eight conference standings, the Wolves had won both regular season meetings.
The loss leaves Sun Prairie West with a respectable 15-7 overall record in its first season of competition under first-year head coach Chris Davis. The Wolves also finished in fourth place in the final Big Eight standings with a 13-7 record. Two of those conference losses came by just one point with a third coming by only four points in overtime. The Wolves enjoyed a stretch from the middle of January to the end of February where they hit their stride and won nine of 11 games.
Friday's loss also marked the end of the high school playing career of Sun Prairie West's eight-man senior class of 2023. Graduating seniors include Kongmeng Yang, Jonathan Weah, Will Worrell, Garrett Oamek, Brandon Jones Jr., Darius Chestnut, Antonio Bello, and Marcus Taylor.
The Wolves will especially feel the loss of Weah and Chestnut, a pair of starters. Chestnut was a first team all-conference selection after averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 2022-23. It seemed like every time he touched the court, the uber-athletic Chestnut was good for a handful of dunks. Weah was the leader of the offense from the point guard position, leading the team with an average of 3.8 assists per game. He also pitched in 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
While plenty of seniors are set to depart, Sun Prairie West still has a wealth of talent set to return, thanks in large part to a stellar sophomore class. Coach Chris Davis' son, Chris Davis Jr., was a scoring wonderkid. He averaged 24.1 points per game on his way to a first team all-conference nod in 2022-23. His scoring output led the team thanks to a team-high in three pointers made with 49. Much of his success can be attributed to the latter half of his season. He eclipsed 30 points for the first time in mid January. He would go on to reach that milestone five more times in the next 12 games to close the regular season. Davis Jr. never scored less than 14 points in a game and had at least 20 points in 18 of Sun Prairie West’s 23 regular season games.
Fellow sophomore starter Tyler Haney will join Davis Jr. in returning after averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds this season. Sophomore bench contributors Casey Wambach and Tavion Crawford will be back, as well.
Sun Prairie West's third all-conference selection, honorable mention junior Ean Ackley, will also return to lead the Wolves in the paint. He was the definition of consistency for Sun Prairie West this season, leading the team in rebounds with an average of 11 per game. He had the highest field goal percentage of any starter, 60%, to average 7.8 points per game.