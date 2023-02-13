Sun Prairie's storied wrestling program has always had one achievement evade it. Entering the 2022-23 season, Sun Prairie had never advanced to the sectional portion of the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie United has now bucked that trend.

United served as the host for WIAA regionals at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Feb. 11. Sun Prairie had two individual regional champions to help boost it to a team score of 164.5. This was second only behind Stoughton's 263.5, earning United a spot at team sectionals for the first time in school history.

DYLAN MUEHLENBERG
Sun Prairie junior Dylan Muehlenberg was the champion of the 138 lbs. bracket at WIAA regionals, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
JAXON JOHNSON
Sun Prairie sophomore Jaxon Johnson finished second in the 195 lbs. bracket at WIAA regionals, hosted by Sun Prairie East High School, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

