Sun Prairie's storied wrestling program has always had one achievement evade it. Entering the 2022-23 season, Sun Prairie had never advanced to the sectional portion of the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie United has now bucked that trend.
United served as the host for WIAA regionals at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Feb. 11. Sun Prairie had two individual regional champions to help boost it to a team score of 164.5. This was second only behind Stoughton's 263.5, earning United a spot at team sectionals for the first time in school history.
"It makes me very proud to see these athletes attain this level of greatness," Sun Prairie head coach Jim Nelson said. "It's very exciting. We'd sure like to see that team success translate into individual success. We have a really good group of kids working hard."
It should come as no surprise that junior Christopher Anderson was responsible for one of Sun Prairie's individual regional titles. He was a state finals qualifier last season and has only lost one match this year.
Wrestling as the top seed in the 120 lbs. bracket on Saturday, Anderson dominated for his second career regional title. A first round bye bought him a spot in the semifinals, where he quickly pinned a Monona Grove/McFarland wrestler in the first period to advance to the championship match. The Oregon wrestler he was up against was no match, either. Anderson piled up eight points in the first period and seven in the second for a 15-0 tech fall win.
Junior Dylan Muehlenberg was responsible for Sun Prairie's other individual regional title. He was the top seed in the 138 lbs. bracket and proved his worth with a strong day. He started his march to the title in the semifinals, where he pinned an Oregon wrestler in the first period. The championship match followed a similar script as he pinned a Stoughton wrestler in 4:31 to emerge as the top dog.
Three more United wrestlers nearly took home individual titles. Junior Parker Olson (132 lbs.), sophomore Jaxon Johnson (195 lbs.), and junior Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) all finished in second place in their respective brackets.
Olson entered the day as the top seed in the 132 lbs. bracket. He mowed through the quarterfinals and semifinals with a pair of first period pins, setting up a championship match with a Stoughton wrestler. The two went the distance. Olson was only down 3-2 after the first period, but that gap widened to 6-2 in the second as the Stoughton wrestler would eventually come away with a 10-4 decision win. Undeterred, Olson rebounded nicely in the second place match, earning an 8-0 major decision win over a La Follette wrestler.
Johnson was also the top seed in the 195 lbs. bracket entering the day. He needed just 22 seconds to get a pin in the semifinals. He'd take on an Oregon wrestler in the championship match. Johnson established a 2-0 lead in the first period that persisted through the entirety of the second. Midway through the third, Johnson would suffer a pin loss. His second place match with a Stoughton wrestler was ruled a no contest, awarding Johnson second place.
Horan would also reach the championship match of his bracket as the top seed. He cruised in the semifinals, pinning his opponent in the first period. The first period of his championship match against a Stoughton wrestler ended in a 2-2 tie. The Stoughton wrestler started piling up points in the second, though, pulling ahead 12-3 before securing a pin early in the third period. Horan's second place match was also ruled a no contest in favor of him.
Additionally, Sun Prairie got a third place finish from sophomore Kamron Sarbacker, a fourth place finish from junior Teague Justman, and a fourth place result from sophomore Brennan Hoffman.
Sarbacker, wrestling in the 285 lbs. bracket, started his day by getting pinned in the first period of his semifinal match. He bounced back, pinning a Verona wrestler in the first period to earn a spot in the second place match. There, he ran into the top seed, Jackson Mankowski of La Follette. Sarbacker suffered a pin at the 1:16 mark to take third place.
Hoffman's day started with a pair of second period pin losses in both the semifinals and third place match of the 126 lbs. bracket. This put him in the fourth place match, where he'd earn his first win of the day over an Oregon wrestler with a second period pin victory.
Justman followed a similar path in the 145 lbs. bracket. After pinning a Monona Grove/McFarland wrestler in the quarterfinals, he suffered a 15-3 major decision loss in the semifinals. A first period pin loss in the third place match bumped him down to the fourth place match. Up against the same Monona Grove/McFarland wrestler he had pinned to start the day, the match was ruled a no contest win for Justman.
In addition, senior Haroon Ahamed finished sixth in the 152 lbs. bracket, junior Benji Gore placed fifth at 160 lbs., senior Seth Kosky took fifth at 170 lbs., and freshman Finley Albers took fifth in the 182 lbs. bracket.
Sun Prairie will now turn its attention towards team sectionals. United will participate in Sectional C, hosted at Baraboo High School. Sun Prairie will be up against Reedsburg in the semifinals and vie for an opportunity to advance and face the winner of Stoughton and Waukanee in the sectional championship.
Qualified United wrestlers will also make the short trip over to Waunakee High School for individual sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 18.