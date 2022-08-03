BRANDON WAELTI

Sun Prairie's Brandon Waelti poses in victory lane following a Feature Model victory at Angell Park Speedway on Sunday, July 31. 

On Sunday, July 31, the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series moved to Angell Park Speedway for the BMARA Reunion night, with some fantastic vintage cars on display and a great night of racing on tap.

The night’s A Feature rolled to the historic Angell Park clay with Kevin Douglas and Kyle Stark making up the front row. Some big names including Adam Taylor, Brandon waelti and Bill Balog all started outside the Top Five, making for great racing early on in the event.