Sun Prairie continues to hold itself among the state’s elite when it comes to high school athletics. Regardless of sport or season, the Cardinals were usually in the conversation for teams to watch out for. Even following the split into Sun Prairie East and West high school, the Cardinals and Wolves have continued to prove just how talented this community is.
BASEBALL
2022 was legendary Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton’s last ride. With his son Davis entering his senior season, he announced before the season that he would retire following its conclusion. His Cardinals rallied behind him to produce yet another strong season of Sun Prairie baseball.
Sun Prairie only lost three games in the regular season, which included a 16-game winning streak and an undefeated month of May as it headed into the postseason. The Cardinals wound up with a 16-2 overall record in Big Eight conference play, earning Hamilton his eleventh league title.
Naturally, Sun Prairie was a No. 1 seed in Sectional No. 3 of Division 1 in the WIAA state tournament and whomped Monona Grove 10-3 to earn a quick regional crown. The Cardinals cruised past area rivals Middleton and Waunakee to punch a ticket to state as sectional champions. The run came to an end in the state quarterfinals in a 4-2 loss to eventual state champion Bay Port.
Senior standouts Davis Hamilton and Addison Ostrenga represented the Cardinals on the WBCA all-state team. Hamilton was also Player of the Year both in the South Central district and the Big Eight conference. Both were also first team all-conference selections. They were joined by second team selections Sam Ostrenga, Max Glusick, Isaac Wendler, Casey Wambach, and Drew Kavanaugh as well as honorable mention Julien Oterro-Torres.
Coach Rob Hamilton was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. He’s set to be inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame this coming February.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hall of Fame head coach Jeff Boos’ last season as leader of the Cardinals was an exhilarating one. Not much was expected out of the 2021-22 Sun Prairie squad until it launched into a midseason winning streak. The Cardinals rattled off seven straight in the middle of the Big Eight conference season to rally to a 10-8 final conference record for fourth place in the final standings.
The Cardinals had another run left in them. As a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, Sun Prairie survived early tests against Madison Memorial and Brookfield East for a regional championship. The Cardinals then upset No. 2 seed La Follette in the sectional semifinal before falling to Brookfield Central, coming up one game short of a trip to the Kohl Center for the state finals.
For the second straight season, wing Ben Olson was named honorable mention all-state. He was also Sun Prairie’s sole representative on the Big Eight first team all-conference team. The conference also honored Darius Chestnut as second team and Addison Ostrenga as honorable mention.
BOYS GOLF
The Cardinals put together a solid season in the spring of 2022. They took seventh at the Big Eight conference meet with a team score of 339 and parlayed that momentum into the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie snuck past regionals at DeForest’s Lake Windsor Country Club, earning fourth with a team score of 334 thanks to a team-low 81 from Jacob Hollfelder.
Sun Prairie’s postseason run came to an end in sectionals with a fifth place finish at Oregon’s Legend at Bergamont. The Cardinals got their best score out of Tyler Schick there with a 79.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sun Prairie’s final season before becoming Sun Prairie United was one spent at the median line. The Cardinals finished with a 13-12-0 overall record and an 8-6-0 record in the Big Eight conference.
It seemed Sun Prairie had hit its stride at the perfect time near the end of the regular season as it won six straight. This included a three-game stretch where the Cardinals outscored their opponents a combined 31-0. This positive momentum led to a 7-0 whomping of Onalaska in the first round of the WIAA state tournament. Next up was a state power in Edgewood, the No. 1 seed in Sun Prairie’s bracket, and the Cardinals bowed out with a respectable 3-2 loss.
Davis Hamilton, the team’s top point scorer, picked up second team all-conference honors, as was fellow forward Evan Luxford. Tyler Rauls, Jacob Hollfelder, and Noah McCrary were all honorable mention selections, as well.
BOYS LACROSSE
Sun Prairie always has its work cut out for it by competing in the Big Badger conference which features state powerhouses like Oregon, Middleton, and Waunakee. Still, the Cardinals held their own in conference play in the spring of 2022 with a 3-5 record for sixth place in the final standings.
Overall, Sun Prairie put up a 6-8-0 record in the regular season which featured an eye-popping 10-3 drubbing of Verona and a midseason resurgence to recover from a six-game losing streak. In the Wisconsin Lacrosse state tournament, Verona got its revenge with a 9-5 win to cut Sun Prairie’s season short in the first round.
Wyatt Jennings, Dakota Ayres, and Tyler Wilcenski represented Sun Prairie on the Big Badger all-conference teams.
BOYS SOCCER
Both Sun Prairie East and West found success in the 2022 boys soccer season, which was truly a testament to the depth of talent in the Sun Prairie community.
East finished with a 6-8-6 overall record while West was 9-9-2. Ironically, both sides tied for sixth place in the final Big Eight conference standings, both earning 13 points. East put up a conference record of 3-3-4 and West was 4-5-1.
East won the sole meeting of these two rivals as freshman Lennon Dillon netted a late goal for a 1-0 victory. West had the last laugh in the WIAA state tournament as it was the only Sun Prairie school with a win. East was bounced in the first round while West toppled Oconomowoc before falling to Verona in the regional final.
BOYS SWIMMING
The 2021-22 Sun Prairie boys swimming season was pressure-packed. The Cardinals entered the year as the defending state champions and were looking to reload a roster that was hit hard by graduation.
As is tradition for Sun Prairie swimming, the boys were up for the challenge. They took third at the Big Eight conference meet and, following a strong performance at WIAA sectionals, geared up for the state finals once again.
While they wouldn’t defend the title, the Cardinals came home with an excellent fifth place finish. Now-graduated senior Ethan Braatz was a point scoring machine for Sun Prairie. He took fourth in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. He would also team up with Bennett Braatz, Jesse Hammes, and Jonathan Schluesche for third in the 200 freestyle relay. As if that wasn’t enough, he swam anchor on Sun Prairie’s third place 400 freestyle relay team of Trevor Nicodemus, Schluesche, and Nathan Halbach.
BOYS TENNIS
Doubles were the name of the game for the Sun Prairie boys tennis team in the spring of 2022. Senior Jacob Baldwin and sophomore Nikko Vilwock filled the top spot for Sun Prairie and made it count.
The duo won the Big Eight conference title and kept that momentum rolling into the WIAA state tournament by winning their sectional. Baldwin and Vilwock were the fourth seed at the Division 1 doubles state finals and proved they were even better than that. A rousing victory over the top seeded pair in the state semifinals bought them a spot in the state finals against a duo from Arrowhead. The run came short of a title with a 6-1, 6-2 loss, but the impressive run was far from diminished.
As a team, Sun Prairie was a fifth place finisher at the Big Eight conference meet thanks to strong performances from other major contributors like Noah Berg, Kyle Helmenstine, and Owen Parker.
CROSS COUNTRY
Both Sun Prairie East and West were represented at the highest level of cross country competition in the fall of 2022: the WIAA state finals. West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas was the headliner. He was the Big Eight conference champion and put up the city’s best time ever with a 15:50.1. He was joined at state by teammate Jojo Knauss as well as East runners Jonah Marshall and Shaela Elert.
FOOTBALL
Sun Prairie’s impressive football history took an interesting turn in the fall of 2022 as the program split into East and West. That legacy of success remained with the Cardinals of East as they took second in the Badger—Large with a 6-1 conference record, were a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and made it all the way to Level 3 before losing to eventual state champion Kettle Moraine.
As for West, the Wolves had a very respectable first season on the gridiron. They won their first three games in their history and qualified for the WIAA state tournament with a 5-4 regular season record. West would fall to DeForest in the first round.
Bragging rights between these two rivals undoubtedly belong to East heading into 2023. The Cardinals shellacked the Wolves in their first ever meeting, 54-7.
To the victors go the spoils, in terms of postseason recognition. East quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the state’s offensive Player of the Year as well as in the Badger—Large conference. Kaminski was one of East’s three first team all-state selections, including Cortez LeGrant and Jonathan Vande Walle.
11 Cardinals earned first team all-conference honors and four more were second team. West had one first team all-conference selection in Ean Ackley as well as five more second team choices.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Cardinals’ last ride before splitting into East and West was a fitting one. Sun Prairie rode a loaded junior class and followed the leadership of senior Rachel Rademacher to a 15-3 record in the Big Eight conference to tie with Verona for the league title.
Sun Prairie was a No. 3 seed in the WIAA state tournament and made quick work of Middleton and Watertown to put yet another regional championship on the wall. Unfortunately, the Cardinals lost honorable mention all-state guard Avree Antony to a knee injury in the Watertown win and lost its next game to Arrowhead in the sectional semifinal.
Antony was one of Sun Prairie’s two first team all-conference selections, joining the Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year Marie Outlay on the list. Antionique Auston came back from an offseason knee injury to pick up second team status and Rademacher was named honorable mention.
GIRLS GOLF
The West girls golf team hit the ground running and set the pace for the the school as a whole. Headlined by a four-player senior class of Sophia Royle, Isabel Royle, Rebecca Perko, and Asya Flood, the Wolves took second place in the Big Eight conference and made it to the sectional round of the WIAA state tournament.
East relied on seniors as well, Lucy Strey and Margo Woldt. They both finished within the top 15 at the Big Eight conference meet but the season ended in regionals for the Cardinals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Cap City Cougars co-op was good to Sun Prairie’s student contributors in 2021-22. The Cougars put together a strong push late in Badger conference play to finish with an 8-3-1 record to take second place. Overall, Cap City finished 12-11-1.
Cap City tacked on a postseason victory by toppling Badger conference foe Badger Lighting, but a fellow conference opponent in Viroqua knocked it out of the WIAA state tournament in the next round.
Keegan Sanderfoot, a Sun Prairie student, was the team’s lone all-conference selection. Rachel Robbins picked up second team honors and both Izzy Hahn and Aubrie Deprey were honorable mention.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The spring of 2022 was all about improving numbers and development for the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse program. Many members of the squad were playing the sport for the first time and it showed up in the Cardinals’ record as they went 2-12 overall and 1-6 in Badgerland conference play.
After a tough seven-game losing streak to start the year, Sun Prairie got one in the win column with a dramatic 5-4 double overtime victory over Neenah. Two games later, the Cardinals notched their first and only conference victory by defeating Watertown 5-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Cardinals came together for a great season of girls soccer back in the spring. Sun Prairie earned a 7-8-3 overall record and a 6-3-0 mark in the Big Eight conference, good for fourth place. That win total included a historic one over Middleton, the first time Sun Prairie had beaten its rival since 2012. The WIAA state tournament was short lived for the Cardinals with a 1-0 loss to Mukwonago in the first round.
The Big Eight took note of Sun Prairie’s strong season, as well. Elliana Trilling and Mairin Duffy were first team all-conference selections, Josie Langhans and Lily Schellpfeffer were second team, and Lily Rimrodt, Jerzey Ladwig, and Paisley Cleveland were honorable mention.
GIRLS SWIM
Sun Prairie is definitely a swimming community, and that comes through in the depth of talent at the high schools. Both East and West were immediately competent in both the Big Eight conference and in the state as a whole following the split in the fall of 2022.
Both sides were represented at the WIAA state finals. West senior Brielle Laube was the headliner with four qualifications, two individual and two relay. She swam the 50 and 100 freestyle individually and also contributed to the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Laube was joined in the 200 freestyle relay by Sophie Diers, Lydia Zenobi, and Hattie Hessling. Diers, Zenobi, and Laube were back at it in the 200 freestyle relay as well as Ellie Reeder.
East pushed one team through a tough sectional, the 400 relay team of Kennedy Loomis, Lydia Schneider, Samantha Camp, and Maeve Sullivan.
GIRLS TENNIS
Much like the other sports at Sun Prairie so far in 2022-23, both East and West could hang right away in girls tennis. The Cardinals were sixth place finishers at the Big Eight conference meet while West took eighth.
The Wolves couldn’t push through in the WIAA state tournament, but the Cardinals were doubly represented at the WIAA state finals. Junior Annalise Yang was a state qualifier in singles and the pair of junior Grace Kramschuster and senior Reagan Schwartzer made it in doubles.
GYMNASTICS
Sun Prairie’s 2021-22 gymnastics squad was star-studded. Led by seniors Natalia Figueroa and Chloe Knoernschild and boosted by talented juniors like Sofia Clark, Cassie Siegel, Carly Gross, and Martha Guelker plus sophomores Avery Greenberg and Audrey Seefeld, the Cardinals proved to be one of the area’s best.
The Big Eight conference meet and WIAA sectionals both yielded the same results as Sun Prairie took second in both behind cross-town rival Verona/Edgewood. With a ticket to the state finals punched, the Cardinals made the most of their opportunity with a seventh place finish as a team.
With a majority of the talent from that state qualified team returning in 2022-23, the Sun Prairie United squad looks primed for another big run.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sun Prairie made the best of its final track & field season before the split. The boys made history, winning their first Big Eight conference championship in school history. The girls were no slouch at that same conference meet, either, taking home a second place finish.
Both the boys and girls followed this strong performance up with even better ones in WIAA regionals as both claimed regional titles. Sectionals, which were hosted by Sun Prairie, provided a similar result as the boys won their second sectional championship in school history while the girls collected second.
Cardinals dotted the podium at the WIAA state finals. For the boys, Mateo Alvarado Venegas had two sixth place finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, Trevor Schulz took eighth in the pole vault, and the 4x400 relay team of Devin Frank, Tyus Wills, Jackson Koppen, and Ben Olson took seventh. As for the girls, Cassie Siegel took second in the high jump, Sun Prairie’s highest finish of the day.
SOFTBALL
Sun Prairie’s softball team was arguably the school’s most dominant in 2022. They wound up a perfect 22-0 in the regular season, which included an 18-0 record in the Big Eight conference for a runaway league championship.
As a natural No. 1 seed in the WIAA state tournament, the Cardinals didn’t slow down as they collected regional and sectional championships en route to a state finals berth. Sun Prairie won its quarterfinal and semifinal matchups to earn a spot in the state finals. There, the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season against a similarly dominant Kaukauna squad, 11-3.
The state took notice of the squad’s deep talent as Tayler Baker and Vanessa Veith were both first team all-state selections, Lucy Moreno, Sophia Royle, and Chloe Knoernschild were second team, and Carly Gross was honorable mention. These six also helped contribute to Sun Prairie’s nine total all-conference selections. To top it all off, head coach Jamie Olson was named both the Big Eight conference and WFSCA state Coach of the Year.
VOLLEYBALL
Sun Prairie West had a very impressive volleyball season, finishing tied for third in the final Big Eight conference standings. This was mainly thanks to a late-season hot streak, where the Wolves won seven of their final eight regular season games.
East got off to a bit of a slow start, but rebounded nicely to end up in seventh place and set some positive momentum into effect for next season. Neither side could make much of a dent in the WIAA state tournament as both lost in their first round matchups.
Two seniors made all-conference for Sun Prairie East: libero Brooke Labuwi (second team) and defensive specialist Kensey Adkins (honorable mention). Freshman setter Sari Marks led the way for the Wolves as a first team all-conference selection. She was joined on the list by sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis (second team), senior middle Lauren Adams (second team), and senior middle Darla Swanek (honorable mention).
WRESTLING
The 2021-22 Sun Prairie wrestling season made history. This was the first season with a state tournament specifically geared towards female wrestlers, and the Cardinals were well represented. Bopasoreya Quintana was the state’s champion at 114 lbs. She was unstoppable, pinning all five opponents she faced, the longest match lasting two minutes and 50 seconds. Sophia Bassino nearly matched this effort in the 165 lbs. bracket. She ripped through her first three opponents following a bye to earn a spot in the state title match. There, she fell in a hard-fought battle with a Horicon wrestler for second place.
Sun Prairie was also represented at the WIAA state finals for the boys. Christopher Anderson punched his ticket in the 106 lbs. bracket after a gutsy battle through a shoulder injury in sectionals. That nagging injury would resurface at the finals tournament as he took sixth place.
Anderson was one of six Sun Prairie wrestlers to reach the sectional round of the state tournament, joined by Mason Borgardt, Jaxon Johnson, Isaiah Horan, Brennan Hoffman, and Parker Olson.
On a personal note, 2022 was my first full calendar year of sports coverage as a professional. I’m endlessly thankful to the Sun Prairie community for accepting me with open arms, as well as my other communities of Marshall and Waterloo. The people of Sun Prairie LOVE their sports, and it is an absolute pleasure covering their teams and hearing the feedback. Here’s to more fun in 2023.