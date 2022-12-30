Sun Prairie continues to hold itself among the state’s elite when it comes to high school athletics. Regardless of sport or season, the Cardinals were usually in the conversation for teams to watch out for. Even following the split into Sun Prairie East and West high school, the Cardinals and Wolves have continued to prove just how talented this community is.

BASEBALL

DAVIS HAMILTON
Buy Now

2022 Sun Prairie graduate Davis Hamilton was the Big Eight conference Player of the Year and an all-state selection.
BEN OLSON

Sun Prairie graduate Ben Olson was an honorable mention all-state selection following the 2021-22 season.
DAKOTA AYRES
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior forward Dakota Ayres makes a play against Eastside on Monday, Feb. 7.
WYATT CHRISTENSEN
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior attacker Wyatt Christensen was named 1st team all-conference in the Big Badger in 2022.
RILEY STEVENS

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens was named the team’s MVP and the Jay Haraldson Award winner by his teammates following the 2022 season.
JONATHAN SCHLUESCHE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior Jonathan Schluesche competes in the 200 individual medley at the WIAA state finals at Waukesha South High School on Friday, Feb. 19.
NIKKO VILWOCK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie's Nikko Vilwock competes at the WIAA state finals at Nielsen Tennis Courts on Friday, June 3.
MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas won the Big Eight conference championship at Sheehan Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a time of 16:10.5.
JERRY KAMINSKI
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the WSN Dave Krieg quarterback award winner in 2022.
MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie's Marie Outlay was the 2021-22 Big Eight conference Defensive Player of the Year.
REBECCA PERKO
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Rebecca Perko strikes a putt during a conference match against Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 
KEEGAN SANDERFOOT, GEORGIA RAE SAMUELSON
Buy Now

Cap City sophomore Keegan Sanderfoot (9, Sun Prairie) and junior Georgia Rae Samuelson (7, Waunakee) celebrate Sanderfoot’s third-period goal against the Badger Lightning in WIAA regionals on Friday, Feb. 18.
KATIE RENK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie sehior goalie Katie Renk prepares for the play against Hudson at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, April 29.
JOSIE LANGHANS

Sun Prairie junior forward Josie Langhans was named 2nd team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
ELLIE REEDER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Ellie Reeder swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 medley relay at the WIAA girls swimming state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 18.
GRACE KRAMSCHUSTER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Grace Kramschuster competes in the WIAA girls tennis doubles state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
SUN PRAIRIE GYMNASTICS
Buy Now

The Sun Prairie gymnastics team poses on the podium after competing in the 2022 WIAA state finals on Saturday, Mar. 5.
AUBRIE DEPREY

Sun Prairie senior Aubrie Deprey competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles at WIAA regionals at Oregon High School on Monday, May 23.
STATE RUNNER-UP
Buy Now

The Sun Prairie softball team finished as WIAA Division 1 runner-up, falling 11-3 to Kaukauna on Saturday, June 11.
SARI MARKS

Sun Prairie West freshman setter Sari Marks was named first team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON

Sun Prairie sophomore wrestler Christopher Anderson celebrates a win at the WIAA state finals on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Tags