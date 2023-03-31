It may be Sun Prairie West's first season on the girls soccer pitch in the spring of 2023, but the Wolves are far from inexperienced. The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West greatly benefitted West as two first team, one second team, and one honorable mention all-conference selections will now represent the Wolves. Led by first-year head coach Alyssa Weymier, they could be ready to attack the Big Eight conference in their first season.

JOSIE LANGHANS

Sun Prairie West senior forward Josie Langhans will be a key portion of the Wolves' inaugural season this spring.

"I think they're ready," Weymier said. "We've put an emphasis on bonding as a team off the field, so things clicked quickly once we actually got out to practice. We just want to take this one day at a time. We should come in ready and focused for every game."

MAIRIN DUFFY

Sun Prairie West senior defender Mairin Duffy was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022 season.