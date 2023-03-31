It may be Sun Prairie West's first season on the girls soccer pitch in the spring of 2023, but the Wolves are far from inexperienced. The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West greatly benefitted West as two first team, one second team, and one honorable mention all-conference selections will now represent the Wolves. Led by first-year head coach Alyssa Weymier, they could be ready to attack the Big Eight conference in their first season.
"I think they're ready," Weymier said. "We've put an emphasis on bonding as a team off the field, so things clicked quickly once we actually got out to practice. We just want to take this one day at a time. We should come in ready and focused for every game."
In total, 10 senior girls will suit up for Sun Prairie West this season. That group is headlined by a pair of 2022 first team all-conference selections: midfielder Ellianna Trilling and defender Mairin Duffy. Trilling scored two goals and posted an assist last season while Duffy spearheaded the defensive effort.
Senior forward Josie Langhans will highlight the offense. The Eastern Michigan commit put up a stellar junior season in 2022, leading Sun Prairie in goals scored (12), assists (five), and total points (29). Her efforts earned her second team all-conference recognition.
Langhans is joined on the attack by fellow senior Lily Rimrodt. She was the second half of a devastating Sun Prairie scoring duo last season with Langhans, scoring nine goals with two assists.
"We have a great contingency from the defense to the attack to help lead this program," Sun Prairie West assistant coach Nick Hanson said.
Outside of the known quantities on the roster, there are plenty more Wolves that have impressed early on.
The midfield has a wealth of experience as Trilling will be joined by another starter from the 2022 Sun Prairie team, senior Maren Kalberer. A pair of fellow seniors, Aynsley Hansen and Taylor Justman, help provide depth as well. Keep an eye on sophomore midfielder Chloe Voung, as well. The younger sister of Gabe and Nathan Voung, a standout pair of twin brothers on Sun Prairie's boys 2021 soccer team, she has the pedigree to continue the family's reputation of soccer excellence.
The rest of the defense behind Duffy will be propped up by senior Mira Petri and sophomore Brenna Uttech, noted breakout candidates from the coaching staff. A pair of sophomores, Sophia Vriesema and Evelyn Inman, will duke it out to take over goalie duties.
For coach Weymier, she understands the talent she possess in her inaugural roster. What heights the Wolves reach as a result of that is up to them.
"We view this as an opportunity for the players to establish whatever kind of legacy they want," Weymier said. "We instill in them the confidence to own this team and own this program. It's just as much their job as it is our job to dictate what that looks and feels like, especially in this first year. This year sets the tone for years going forward."
Sun Prairie West benefits from five straight home games to begin the 2023 season. The Wolves open by hosting Badget on Thursday, Mar. 30, followed by Belleville on Monday, Apr. 3, DeForest on Friday, Apr. 7, Watertown on Saturday, Apr. 8, and Mukwonago on Thursday, Apr. 13.