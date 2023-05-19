Winning didn't always come easily for the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse team this season. They struggled through their first nine games without a win. That rough patch seems like a distant memory now, though, as Sun Prairie has rattled off three straight wins.
United knocked off Central Wisconsin and Neenah to right the ship. This positive trend came to a head with a home showdown with Janesville at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 18. Sun Prairie blew its previous season goal record out of the water, whomping the Bluebirds 12-5 for its third consecutive victory.
"This is something we've been aiming for all season," Sun Prairie head coach Patrick Anderson said. "With every game, we had the goal of continually improving. We've done that. The girls have really bought in to everything we've been trying to teach. It's a lot things coming together. We're defending well. We're making saves. We're winning face-offs. The offense is clicking. It was an all-around good team win."
Offense defined the evening for Sun Prairie, and junior midfielder Brooke Ayres wasted no time making that fact apparent. She bent around the back of the goal and poked in an unassisted goal less than two minutes into the game to set the pace.
Her lead scoring mate, senior midfielder Marli Davenport, followed suit. She rifled in Sun Prairie's second goal two minutes later. Ayres and Davenport were the team's offensive lifeblood all game, scoring a combined nine of the team's 12 goals.
Janesville's response goal was met by a further outpour from United's dynamic duo. Davenport sunk one three minutes after the Bluebirds' first goal and Ayres piled on with a free shot following a penalty.
Ayres was the first of the two to reach a hat trick in the game. With 13 minutes remaining in the first half, she fired in her third goal of the day to make it a 5-1 lead.
While United's offensive start was inspiring, it fizzled out late in the first half. Ayres' third goal would be the final one from Sun Prairie's side for the remainder of the half. In the meantime, Janesville connected on a pair of well-run offensive plays to narrow the deficit down to 5-3 at the halftime break.
A Sun Prairie senior stepped up to get the ball rolling again in the second half. Three minutes in, Hannah Wilson took it herself from behind the net and buried United's first goal in over 16 minutes of play. Revitalized, Sun Prairie started pouring it on.
Ayres scored back-to-back goals for Sun Prairie, interrupted by a score from Janesville, to bump her scoring total to five and increase United's lead to 8-4.
Senior Haley Rollins got in on the scoring fun next for Sun Prairie, netting her first of the night with 11 minutes left to play. Two minutes later, Wilson bumped her scoring total up to two. Davenport followed with her hat trick goal minutes later, making it an 11-4 lead for United with about seven minutes to go.
Janesville would score once more down the stretch, but Davenport buried her fourth goal of the contest to put any hopes of a comeback to rest. The Sun Prairie defense held strong to preserve the team's 12-5 victory.
Thursday was perhaps sophomore goalkeeper Teegan Davis' best game of the season in net. She came up with seven clutch saves to keep the Bluebirds at bay and give her offense the opportunity to push through and score as much as it did.
United's emphatic victory raises them up to a 3-9 overall record on the season. They'll hope to keep this momentum going through the finals stretch of the regular season.
Two games remain on Sun Prairie's schedule, both of which will be played at home at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. United will host Waunakee on Monday, May 22 and Watertown on Thursday, May 25.