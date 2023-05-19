Winning didn't always come easily for the Sun Prairie United girls lacrosse team this season. They struggled through their first nine games without a win. That rough patch seems like a distant memory now, though, as Sun Prairie has rattled off three straight wins.

BROOKE AYRES
Sun Prairie United junior Brooke Ayres scored a team-high five goals in a home win over Janesville on Thursday, May 18.

United knocked off Central Wisconsin and Neenah to right the ship. This positive trend came to a head with a home showdown with Janesville at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, May 18. Sun Prairie blew its previous season goal record out of the water, whomping the Bluebirds 12-5 for its third consecutive victory.

HANNAH WILSON
Sun Prairie United senior Hannah Wilson scored twice in a home win over Janesville on Thursday, May 18.
TEEGAN DAVIS
Sun Prairie United sophomore goalkeeper Teegan Davis made seven saves in a home win over Janesville on Thursday, May 18.

