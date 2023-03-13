There’s been excitement surrounding the Fall River boys basketball team all season long. The Pirates spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season ranked in Division 5 and have backed that up with postseason success. On Saturday, Mar. 11, No. 1 seeded Fall River rolled into Watertown High School and toppled No. 2 seed Heritage Christian 82-75 in overtime of the Division 5, Sectional 4 final to punch a ticket to state.

SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS
Buy Now

The Fall River boys basketball team celebrates with their sectional championship trophy after defeating Heritage Christian in overtime at Watertown High School on Saturday, Mar. 11.

While Fall River is about a 20 minute drive north from Sun Prairie, the two communities are undeniably interlocked on the boys basketball court this season. Three of Fall River’s best players, seniors Cullen Rauls and Colin Vieth as well as junior Ceegan Rauls, are all Sun Prairie transfers. Following Saturday’s dramatic victory, another common moniker describes all three of them: sectional champions.

CULLEN RAULS
Buy Now

Fall River senior Cullen Rauls scored a game-high 28 points in the Division 5, Sectional 4 final against Heritage Christian at Watertown High School on Saturday, Mar. 11.
CEEGAN RAULS
Buy Now

Fall River junior Ceegan Rauls puts up a contested layup in the Division 5, Sectional 4 final against Heritage Christian at Watertown High School on Saturday, Mar. 11.
COLIN VIETH
Buy Now

Fall River senior Colin Vieth cuts down the nets at Watertown High School following an 82-75 overtime win over Heritage Christian in the Division 5, Sectional 4 championship.
SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS
Buy Now

Fall River senior Matthew Miller (40) holds up the team's sectional championship trophy as sophomore Julian Ramczyk (21) and senior Cullen Rauls (3) celebrate following an overtime win over Heritage Christian at Watertown High School on Saturday, Mar. 11.

BBB: FALL RIVER 82, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 75 (OT)

FALL RIVER
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 Ce. Rauls 4 0 2-4 10
3 Cu. Rauls 5 2 12-17 28
4 S. Schultz 5 0 2-4 12
5 A. Price 0 0 5-6 5
22 Z. Osterhaus 3 1 4-5 13
24 C. Vieth 4 1 1-2 12
40 M. Miller 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 22 4 26-38 82
HERITAGE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 J. Robinson 1 3 3-7 14
2 A. Moran 2 1 3-5 10
5 J. King 1 0 0-1 2
11 M. Bowen 2 0 0-2 4
14 J. Draeger 1 0 0-0 2
20 A. Trotter 3 2 3-5 15
23 D. Jones 8 2 6-7 28
TOTALS - 18 8 15-27 75

Tags