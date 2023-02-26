Sun Prairie junior Dylan Muehlenberg competes in the 138 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
Sun Prairie junior Christopher Anderson competes in the 120 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
Three Sun Prairie United wrestlers reached the pinnacle of the sport in the 2022-23 season. Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Dylan Muehlenberg all made the short trip over to UW-Madison's Kohl Center to compete in the 2023 WIAA individual boys wrestling state tournament, hosted from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
The tournament proved to be tough against elite talent. None of Sun Prairie's three representatives won a match.
This was a repeat appearance for Anderson, who made it to state at 106 lbs. last season. Now competing in the 120 lbs. bracket, Anderson bowed out after two matches. He lost his opener on Thursday against a New Richmond wrestler in a 15-3 major decision. Now dropped to the consolation bracket, he was pinned by a Waterford wrestler in the second period to bring his weekend of competition to an end.
A similar fate awaited Olson in the 132 lbs. bracket. He started his tournament against a Holmen wrestler, to whom he lost by way of a 17-1 tech fall. He put up an admirable battle in his consolation match against Stoughton's Chase Suddeth. Suddeth had already defeated Olson twice in the postseason, a 10-4 decision in regionals and a 9-2 decision in sectionals. This match also went the distance with Olson taking a 5-1 decision loss.
Muehlenberg entered the weekend as Sun Prairie's only sectional champion, taking the crown in the 138 lbs. bracket a week prior. His sole match of the weekend was up against a South Milwaukee wrestler. Muehlenberg was pinned in the first period.
Three representatives at the boys individual state tournament is a fitting end for what was a stellar year it was for Sun Prairie wrestling. Two female teammates, senior Bopa Quintana and junior Sophia Bassino, also made it to the girls individual state tournament with Quintana being named champion of the 114 lbs. bracket.
Sun Prairie was the undefeated champion of the Big Eight conference in 2023, setting the stage for United to make history in the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie picked up its first qualification for team sectionals in school history with a second place finish at regionals. Anderson, Olson, and Muehlenberg were just three of Sun Prairie's eight total individual sectional qualifiers this season.