Three Sun Prairie United wrestlers reached the pinnacle of the sport in the 2022-23 season. Juniors Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Dylan Muehlenberg all made the short trip over to UW-Madison's Kohl Center to compete in the 2023 WIAA individual boys wrestling state tournament, hosted from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

The tournament proved to be tough against elite talent. None of Sun Prairie's three representatives won a match.

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON
Sun Prairie junior Christopher Anderson competes in the 120 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie junior Parker Olson competes in the 132 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
DYLAN MUEHLENBERG
Sun Prairie junior Dylan Muehlenberg competes in the 138 lbs. bracket of the WIAA individual wrestling state tournament, held at UW-Madison's Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

