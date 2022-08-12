Friday, Aug. 12 marked the first time the Sun Prairie West Wolves stepped onto the football field as a team in head-to-head competition. Though just a scrimmage with Fort Atkinson, the event was a major step forward as the Wolves prep for their first season of competition. 

Naturally, there were plenty of ups and downs throughout the scrimmage. Here are three primary takeaways as West moves towards week one of the regular season.