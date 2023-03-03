The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team made an immediate impact on the Big Eight conference in their first year of existence. The Wolves proved to be one of the conference's best, finishing fourth in the final standings with a 13-7 record.

Three players in particular were recognized for helping push Sun Prairie West to such heights. Both senior Darius Chestnut and sophomore Chris Davis Jr. were first team all-conference selections while junior Ean Ackley picked up honorable mention status.

DARIUS CHESTNUT
Sun Prairie West senior Darius Chestnut was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
CHRIS DAVIS JR.
Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
EAN ACKLEY
Sun Prairie West junior Ean Ackley was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

