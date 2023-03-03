The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team made an immediate impact on the Big Eight conference in their first year of existence. The Wolves proved to be one of the conference's best, finishing fourth in the final standings with a 13-7 record.
Three players in particular were recognized for helping push Sun Prairie West to such heights. Both senior Darius Chestnut and sophomore Chris Davis Jr. were first team all-conference selections while junior Ean Ackley picked up honorable mention status.
Darius Chestnut, senior, first team all-conference
Chestnut entered this season as the most experienced member of a youthful Sun Prairie West squad, having earned second team all-conference recognition as a junior the previous season at Sun Prairie. His high-flying athleticism was a key component for Sun Prairie West's success this season.
His numbers were strong, top to bottom. He averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He eclipsed the 20-point milestone in five games as a senior, headlined by a season-high of 28 against cross-town rival Sun Prairie East in mid December.
Chris Davis Jr., sophomore, first team all-conference
Though only a sophomore, Davis Jr. was one of the conference's most deadly scorers this season. After a solid freshman season at Madison East the season prior, Davis Jr. exploded for 24.1 points per game in 2022-23. His scoring output led the team thanks to a team-high in made three pointers with 49.
Much of Davis Jr.'s success can be attributed to the latter half of his season. He eclipsed 30 points for the first time in mid January. He would go on to reach that milestone five more times in the next 12 games to close the regular season. Davis Jr. never scored less than 14 points in a game and had at least 20 points in 18 of Sun Prairie West's 23 regular season games.
While Sun Prairie West entered this season with plenty of expectations from its guards, post play remained a question mark. Only two players on the varsity roster clocked in at 6-foot-4 or taller. Instead, Ackley stepped into the role of "post presence" for the Wolves, not because of his 6-foot-1 height, but because of his exceptional strength.
Ackley has been tasked with guarding some of the area's tallest players this season and has held his own. He's been a strong contributor statistically, as well, leading the team in rebounds with an average of 11 per game. He had the highest field goal percentage of any starter, 60%, to average 7.8 points per game.
--
2022-23 Big Eight boys basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Darius Chestnut, senior, Sun Prairie West
Chris Davis Jr., sophomore, Sun Prairie West
Gavyn Hurley, senior, Middleton
Arhman Lewis, senior La Follette
Sam Mickelson, junior, Madison Memorial
Tre Miller, senior, Janesville Parker
Drew Murphy, sophomore, Verona
Rico Yarbrough, senior, Beloit Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Braylen Blue, senior, Madison Memorial
JJ Douglas, junior, Janesville Parker
Will Garlock, sophomore, Middleton
Camron Henderson, junior, Madison East
Mason Kleinsmith, senior, La Follette
Quinton Lomack, junior, La Follette
Carson McCormick, junior, Janesville Craig
Tre Poteat, sophomore, Verona
HONORABLE MENTION
Ean Ackley, junior, Sun Prairie West
Jackson Bertagnoli, junior, Janesville Craig
Finley Deischer, senior, Verona
Fazion Farr, senior, Beloit Memorial
Gavin Farrell, senior, Verona
Kaden Fosdick, senior, Middleton
Trystan Fry, sophomore, Sun Prairie East
Max Glusick, sophomore, Sun Prairie East
Anthony Miller, freshman, Madison Memorial
Thian Riak, freshman, La Follette
Mike Wilson, freshman, Madison West
Big Eight conference champions: Middleton
Big Eight Player of the Year: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton
Big Eight Coach of the Year: Kevin Bavery, Middleton