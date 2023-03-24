ABOVE: Sun Prairie West flag football head coach Chelsea Alt conducts a practice at Sun Prairie West High school on Wednesday, Mar. 22. BELOW: The Sun Prairie West girls flag football team breaks down a huddle .
Girls flag football is gaining momentum as one of the country’s fastest growing sports. Currently, eight states have sanctioned the sport to be played at the high school level, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York. As Wisconsin makes a push to do the same, Sun Prairie West High School is at the forefront of the movement.
The Wolves were one of 10 high schools from across the state selected to participate in the “Girls Flag Open,” an exposure event hosted by the Green Bay Packers at their indoor practice facility. Sun Prairie West will be joined by Clintonville, Clayton, Devine Savior Holy Angels, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Reagan, Port Washington Shawno, and Weyauwega-Fremont.
A primary reason for the Wolves’ selection to compete is their head coach, Chelsea Alt. Her list of qualifications speaks for itself. She spent the fall as a wide receivers coach on West’s boys football team. She was a running backs coach for The College Gridiron Showcase. She spent 12 years as a player in the Independent Women’s Football League. For Alt, though, this opportunity is more than just another impressive mark on her resume. She’s here to open doors for women who want to reach the heights that she has in the game of football.
“It’s really exciting because it’s an opportunity I never had growing up,” Alt said. “I always wanted to play football but was told no. It’s awesome these girls have an opportunity myself and a lot of other women never had.”
Naturally, there’s been a learning curve. For many players on Sun Prairie West’s roster, this is their first taste of competitive football. Coach Alt has had to start from scratch, starting with the basics of things like down and distance or play calling. The reality of the disadvantage women have by not being brought up in the sport is just another reason why this upcoming event is so vital to the sport’s growth.
“It’s good to get the word out,” Alt said. “This is a real sport and these girls can play. There are states that have it sanctioned at the high school levels already. NAIA and JUCO colleges offer it as a scholarship sport. It invites a large range of talent from our school that offers unique opportunities for all of them. If you can see it you can be it. More to the point, if she can see it, she can be it. That’s why this representation is so important. Most girls don’t have the confidence to come out and try a sport like this. Seeing other girls do this is inspiring.”
The flag football bug obviously bit Sun Prairie West as 35 girls signed up for a shot at making the team. The event necessitated the Wolves cut that number below 25. The Wolves will bring Antionique Auston, Luci Moreno, La’Nyia Briggs, Makiah Hawk, Sydney Holiday, Aviana House, Kendra Jackson, Makayla Lichman, Tniyah Vivians-Fischer, Makenzie Hawk, Adrianna Lopez, Dakota Mitchell, Naveya Jackson, Chloe Voung, Fatima Corrah, Iyc’Cyaas Dailey, Keimoni Goudeau, Sophie Erickson, Bryanna Montgomery, Ashia Booker, Marie Outlay, and Akeelah Jenkins to Green Bay.
“I thought this would be a cool opportunity” sophomore Chloe Voung said. “I never really understood football but I really wanted to give it a try. I knew some friends were going to do it too and there was no way it could be a bad experience. I’m so excited. It’s obviously a huge opportunity, I think these girls here will make history.”
“This felt like a ‘once in a lifetime’ type of opportunity,” sophomore Luci Moreno said. “I usually saw flag football as something like a gym class unit. Seeing it sanctioned by the WIAA would be amazing. It’s just a cool way for me to come play with my friends. It’s so important what we’re doing. I’m just grateful to be out here. It could turn some heads towards this sport.”
The Wolves will make the trip up to the Packers’ Don Hutson Center to compete on Saturday, April 1. Included on the day’s agenda outside of the competition is a tour of Lambeau Field and the Packers Hall of Fame, a Q&A with female staff members of the Packers, and a speech from Buffalo Bills assistant tight ends coach Phoebe Schecter, an appearance set up by Alt as their professional playing careers crossed at one point.
Then comes the real fun. First up at the indoor practice facility will be a skills challenge, where the athletes will be tested on their speed, agility, and overall athleticism, including a “longest throw” competition. Then, the teams will face off in a jamboree style format with three games guaranteed to all.
This opportunity is much more than a day of fun for the athletes participating. It is a day of exposure and potential opportunities for the next generation of women in football. Coach Alt can already see the impact her team can make, even if it hasn’t quite hit home for them yet.
“I don’t think they even fully understand the impact they’re making,” Alt said of her team. “They’re trailblazing, and they don’t even realize it. A lot of young girls will look up to them. I’m just trying to make this the best experience possible for the team. I hope it’s something they never forget.”