Girls flag football is gaining momentum as one of the country’s fastest growing sports. Currently, eight states have sanctioned the sport to be played at the high school level, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York. As Wisconsin makes a push to do the same, Sun Prairie West High School is at the forefront of the movement.

SUN PRAIRIE WEST GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
The Sun Prairie West girls flag football team breaks down a huddle during a practice on Wednesday, Mar. 22.

The Wolves were one of 10 high schools from across the state selected to participate in the “Girls Flag Open,” an exposure event hosted by the Green Bay Packers at their indoor practice facility. Sun Prairie West will be joined by Clintonville, Clayton, Devine Savior Holy Angels, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Reagan, Port Washington Shawno, and Weyauwega-Fremont.

CHELSEA ALT
ABOVE: Sun Prairie West flag football head coach Chelsea Alt conducts a practice at Sun Prairie West High school on Wednesday, Mar. 22. BELOW: The Sun Prairie West girls flag football team breaks down a huddle .
DAKOTA MITCHELL, MAKIAH HAWK
Sun Prairie West junior Dakota Mitchell (left) grabs for the flag of senior Makiah Hawk (right) at a practice on Wednesday, Mar. 22.
LUCI MORENO
Sun Prairie West sophomore quarterback Luci Moreno drops back to pass during a practice at Sun Prairie West High School on Wednesday, Mar. 22.
LA'NIYA BRIGGS, ASHIA BOOKER
Sun Prairie West freshman Ashia Booker (right) leaps past a tackle attempt from sophomore teammate La'Niya Briggs (left) in a practice on Wednesday, Mar. 22.

