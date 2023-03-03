The 2022-23 season was one of development for the youthful Sun Prairie East boys basketball team. The Cardinals had just one senior on the roster heading into the year and were breaking in a first-year head coach, Steve Maselter.

A pair of sophomores persevered through the adversity the season posed and drew attention from the Big Eight conference for their performances. Both Trystan Fry and Max Glusick picked up honorable mention all-conference honors following the regular season.

TRYSTAN FRY
Sun Prairie East sophomore Trystan Fry was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
MAX GLUSICK
Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Glusick was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

