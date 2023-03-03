The 2022-23 season was one of development for the youthful Sun Prairie East boys basketball team. The Cardinals had just one senior on the roster heading into the year and were breaking in a first-year head coach, Steve Maselter.
A pair of sophomores persevered through the adversity the season posed and drew attention from the Big Eight conference for their performances. Both Trystan Fry and Max Glusick picked up honorable mention all-conference honors following the regular season.
Fry was the model of consistency for Sun Prairie East this season, averaging 10.9 points as a season-long starter. His performance steadily improved, as well. Fry enjoyed a strong nine-game stretch towards the end of the season where he averaged 14.9 points per game, headlined by his season-high of 29 points in a home win over DeForest in the middle of February.
Max Glusick, sophomore, honorable mention all-conference
Glusick finished his sophomore season with a similar tale to tell. He was an integral part of the Cardinals' starting lineup, averaging 10.2 points per game. Glusick did more of his damage from deep as one of the team's better three point shooters. He, too, enjoyed a late season scoring improvement as his scoring average jumped up to 14.4 points per game over a seven-game stretch.
2022-23 Big Eight boys basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Darius Chestnut, senior, Sun Prairie West
Chris Davis Jr., sophomore, Sun Prairie West
Gavyn Hurley, senior, Middleton
Arhman Lewis, senior La Follette
Sam Mickelson, junior, Madison Memorial
Tre Miller, senior, Janesville Parker
Drew Murphy, sophomore, Verona
Rico Yarbrough, senior, Beloit Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Braylen Blue, senior, Madison Memorial
JJ Douglas, junior, Janesville Parker
Will Garlock, sophomore, Middleton
Camron Henderson, junior, Madison East
Mason Kleinsmith, senior, La Follette
Quinton Lomack, junior, La Follette
Carson McCormick, junior, Janesville Craig
Tre Poteat, sophomore, Verona
HONORABLE MENTION
Ean Ackley, junior, Sun Prairie West
Jackson Bertagnoli, junior, Janesville Craig
Finley Deischer, senior, Verona
Fazion Farr, senior, Beloit Memorial
Gavin Farrell, senior, Verona
Kaden Fosdick, senior, Middleton
Trystan Fry, sophomore, Sun Prairie East
Max Glusick, sophomore, Sun Prairie East
Anthony Miller, freshman, Madison Memorial
Thian Riak, freshman, La Follette
Mike Wilson, freshman, Madison West
Big Eight conference champions: Middleton
Big Eight Player of the Year: Gavyn Hurley, Middleton
Big Eight Coach of the Year: Kevin Bavery, Middleton