Sun Prairie High School was doubly represented on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division 1 All-American teams. 2018 Sun Prairie graduate Claire Chaussee, now a University of Louisville graduate student, was named to the first team. Karlie McNabb, a 2020 graduate now a junior at the University of Loyola-Chicago, earned a spot on the honorable mention team.

CLAIRE CHAUSSEE

2018 Sun Prairie High School graduate Claire Chaussee was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division 1 first team All-American team following the 2022 season.

Chaussee was the leader of a Louisville squad that remained near the top of the sport for the entirety of the 2022 season. The Cardinals went 31-3 on the year, including a 17-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) which earned it a share of the league title with Pittsburgh. This was the third league title Chaussee oversaw in her time at Louisville. Chaussee was the ACC’s player of the week five separate times en route to being named the conference’s 2022 Player of the Year.

KARLIE MCNABB

2020 Sun Prairie High School graduate Karlie McNabb was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division 1 honorable mention All-American team following the 2022 season.

