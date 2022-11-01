Sun Prairie West can chalk its first cross country season up as a resounding success. The Wolves have were competitive in every meet and invitational they competed in, including a top-five finish for both the boys and girls teams at WIAA sectionals. Two runners performed well enough there to punch a ticket to the state finals.

Senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas and sophomore Jojo Knauss earned individual invitations to the WIAA state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. 

