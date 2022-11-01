Sun Prairie West can chalk its first cross country season up as a resounding success. The Wolves have were competitive in every meet and invitational they competed in, including a top-five finish for both the boys and girls teams at WIAA sectionals. Two runners performed well enough there to punch a ticket to the state finals.
Senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas and sophomore Jojo Knauss earned individual invitations to the WIAA state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
"You couldn't ask for two better student-athletes to represent Sun Prairie West at state," Sun Prairie West co-head coach Derek Johnsrud said. "Their discipline, hard work, and overall quality of character really shows who they are as people. We appreciate them, the families, and their teammates that came to support them."
Alvarado Venegas and Knauss did not disappoint with their performances on the course, either. Despite the Ridges Golf Course being set up to be a difficult run, the two Wolves made history.
Knauss ran a time of 19:54.7, which resulted in a 38th place finish. Their time was the fastest by a Wolf in school history in a girls race. A season of hard work for Knauss culminated with the fastest time of the season, regardless of who was running.
"Jojo displayed so much maturity all season long," Johnsrud said of Knauss. "You could really see the patience and consistency in their daily training. There was no intimidation as they had the confidence to run as an individual, which is a really good sign moving forward. That’s who we look to for leadership."
Alvarado Venegas took on the challenge of breaking records, as well. He ran a blistering time of 15:50.1, which earned him eighth place overall. This time not only set a Sun Prairie West record, but a Sun Prairie record. Wolf or Cardinal, no high schooler from Sun Prairie has ever run a 5k faster than Alvarado Venegas did on the state's biggest stage on Saturday.
"His consistency is so impressive," Johnsrud said of Alvarado Venegas. We ran in some top-tier invites this season, so he had raced a lot of the other guys on the podium. He used that experience and ran exactly where he belonged all race. He was patient and detail oriented. This run required a veteran mindset and plan. He brings that consistency to practice every dat of every week."
So brings an end to Sun Prairie West's inaugural campaign. The Wolves have plenty to build on with strong performances both at the Big Eight conference meet and WIAA sectionals late in the season. For Johnsrud and his co-head coach Megan Nelson, they're already excited for next season.
"As coaches, I don't think we realized how challenging being 'new' would be," Johnsrud said. "There was a freeing nature to not having comparisons, but we didn't know how we would stack up against other programs. Now, thanks to the kids and their hard work, we have records set. I think that brings a hunger for them to come break them next season. This group did a great job of establishing what it means to be a Wolf. They displayed flexibility, resilience, and support. The parents, kids, coaches, and administration have been supportive of the new challenges but wouldn't accept anything less than the best from the team. We knew nothing would be perfect, but we have hardworking kids. Now, we know what we can build. We're very confident going forward."