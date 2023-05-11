The end of April proved to be a brutal stretch for the Sun Prairie United boys tennis team. The fledgling program started out hot, taking down its first three Big Eight conference opponents before it ran into Verona, Middleton, and Madison West in succession. A trio of losses knocked Sun Prairie back down to earth, but United rebounded quickly.

The comeback started with a showdown at La Follette on Thursday, May 4. Sun Prairie had to scratch and claw, but it emerged victorious with a 4-3 team win.

NOAH BERG
Sun Prairie United senior Noah Berg won his No. 2 singles matchup at home against Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 9.

