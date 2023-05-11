The end of April proved to be a brutal stretch for the Sun Prairie United boys tennis team. The fledgling program started out hot, taking down its first three Big Eight conference opponents before it ran into Verona, Middleton, and Madison West in succession. A trio of losses knocked Sun Prairie back down to earth, but United rebounded quickly.
The comeback started with a showdown at La Follette on Thursday, May 4. Sun Prairie had to scratch and claw, but it emerged victorious with a 4-3 team win.
Three of Sun Prairie’s four wins came from singles, headlined by No. 1 singles junior Nikko Vilwock with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. The freshmen pitched in, as well, as Gavin Bruere earned a 6-2, 7-6(5) win in No. 3 singles and Aashrith Kamini won 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
With losses in No. 2 singles as well as No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, it all came down to junior Quinton Maddox and Luis Bischoff a the No. 3 doubles slot. They won their first set 7-5 then lost the second 2-6. With the match on the line, they came up with a clutch 10-4 set win to not only win their head-to-head, but secure the team win for United.
Positive momentum from that nail-biter victory carried over into Sun Prairie’s home matchup with Janesville Parker on Tuesday, May 9. United didn’t leave room for dramatics as they posted a convincing 6-1 team win.
Sun Prairie was without Vilwock for this meet and his replacement in the No. 1 singles slot was the team’s only match loss. Elsewhere in singles, No. 2 senior Noah Berg won 6-2, 6-2, Bruere swept in a dominant 6-0, 6-0 performance, and Kamini followed suit with the same score, 6-0, 6-0.
Senior Pallav Karri and freshman Mouneeth Venigalla put up an impressive win in No. 1 doubles. After dropping the first set 3-6, they bounced back to win the second, 6-4, and then took the match with a 10-3 set win in the third.
There was less drama in the other two doubles matches. Senior Prabhav Karri and Mandeep Sriramaneni earned a 6-2, 6-3 win in No. 2 doubles while Maddox and Bischoff coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Sun Prairie will hope to carry this winning streak through its final invitational of the regular season. Sun Prairie West High School will play host for a 12-team, two-day invitational spanning from Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 12.
This final home invitational will serve as United’s last test before the postseason begins. Next up will be the Big Eight conference meet, which will be hosted at the Nielsen Tennis Courts on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18. WIAA subsectionals will be hosted at Sun Prairie West High School on Monday, May 22 with sectionals to follow on Wednesday, May 24 at Big Foot High School.