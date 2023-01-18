Sun Prairie United juniors Dylan Muehlenberg (left) and Teague Justman (right) share a high five folowing Muehlenberg's first match in a Big Eight conference triangular against Verona and Middleton at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Sun Prairie United wrestling program made a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Hosting a Big Eight conference triangular with Verona and Middleton, United made it a point to dominate. Sun Prairie crushed Verona 66-10 and beat Middleton 54-21 to pick up not only points in the conference standings, but reason for respect.
The evening kicked off with Sun Prairie squaring off against Verona, and United made quick work of the Wildcats. Juniors Brennan Hoffman (126 lbs.) and Parker Olson (132 lbs.) set the tone with a pair of first period pins. Hoffman got his guy in 1:10 and Olson won in 1:46.
United showed it could win in multiple ways, winning the next three matches with points. Junior Dylan Muehlenberg (138 lbs.) won in a 14-2 decision, junior Teague Justman (145 lbs.) won in an 18-1 tech fall, and senior Haroon Ahamed (152 lbs.) won in a 9-3 decision.
Senior Seth Kosky brought the team's trend back to pins with his 170 lbs. match, pinning his opponent in 1:08. Sophomore Jaxon Johnson took that trend and improved on it at 195 lbs, securing the pin in just 25 seconds. Junior Isaiah Horan pinned his opponent in 1:08 at 220 lbs. and sophomore Kam Sarbacker finished off that portion of the meet with a hard-fought pin at the four minute mark.
Additionally, junior Sophia Bassino (160 lbs.), sophomore Hanshal Cuddapah (113 lbs.), and junior Christopher Anderson (120 lbs.) won via forfeit. Verona's points came via a forfeit at 106 lbs. and a 19-9 major decision win at 182 lbs.
Things flipped in the Middleton portion of the meet, as Sun Prairie lost four of its first six matches. United's two early wins came from Muehlenberg, who moved to 2-0 on the day with a pin at 2:59 and Haroon Ahmed, who also remained undefeated via a Middleton disqualification.
Johnson set thing back on track, securing his second pin in under a minute, pinning his opponent in 37 seconds. Sarbacker and Horan followed with their second pins of the day, as well, getting the win in 3:11 and 1:24, recpectively.
Cuddapah took advantage of his one match of the day, pinning his opponent in 3:47. Andersonson followed suit with a pin in 1:25. Olson wrapped up the day with yet another pin, getting the win in 1:53.
Next up, Sun Prairie will compete in a road multi-dual at Lodi High School on Friday, Jan. 20. United will follow that up with an invitational at Fort Atkinson High School the following day, Saturday, Jan. 21.