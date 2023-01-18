DYLAN MUEHLENBERG, TEAGUE JUSTMAN
Sun Prairie United juniors Dylan Muehlenberg (left) and Teague Justman (right) share a high five folowing Muehlenberg's first match in a Big Eight conference triangular against Verona and Middleton at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Ryan Gregory

The Sun Prairie United wrestling program made a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Hosting a Big Eight conference triangular with Verona and Middleton, United made it a point to dominate. Sun Prairie crushed Verona 66-10 and beat Middleton 54-21 to pick up not only points in the conference standings, but reason for respect.

The evening kicked off with Sun Prairie squaring off against Verona, and United made quick work of the Wildcats. Juniors Brennan Hoffman (126 lbs.) and Parker Olson (132 lbs.) set the tone with a pair of first period pins. Hoffman got his guy in 1:10 and Olson won in 1:46.

PARKER OLSON
Sun Prairie United junior Parker Olson wrestles in a Big Eight conference triangular against Verona and Middleton at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
HAROON AHAMED
Sun Prairie United senior Haroon Ahamed wrestles in a Big Eight conference triangular against Verona and Middleton at Sun Prairie East High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

