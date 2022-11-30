Despite the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West, the wrestling program remains a constant. The Cardinals and Wolves come together to form Sun Prairie United on the wrestling mat this season, and they look to build on a stellar season in 2021-22.

Sun Prairie had one state qualifier and five additional sectional participants last season. Five of those six wrestlers return, as well as depth on the roster that showed great promise.

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON

Sun Prairie United junior wrestler Christopher Anderson made a state finals appearance last season.
ALEX DEZIEL
Sun Prairie United sophomore Alex DeZiel returns to the mat this season.

