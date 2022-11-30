Despite the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West, the wrestling program remains a constant. The Cardinals and Wolves come together to form Sun Prairie United on the wrestling mat this season, and they look to build on a stellar season in 2021-22.
Sun Prairie had one state qualifier and five additional sectional participants last season. Five of those six wrestlers return, as well as depth on the roster that showed great promise.
"We're really excited about this season," Sun Prairie United head coach Jim Nelson said. "We have a lot of kids back, we're just ready to get the season underway."
There are some notable injuries that will take an early toll on United. Sophomore Corbin Smith and senior Mason Borgardt will miss the entire season. Bordardt was a sectional qualifier last season and Smith was a reliable varsity participant, finishing fourth at the conference meet. Sophomore Alex DeZiel, a 145 lbs. wrestler last season who took third at conference, will also begin the season with a nagging injury he hopes to come back from.
Injuries were a prominent part of junior Christopher Anderson's 2021-22 campaign, as well. As a sophomore, he was Sun Prairie's lone state participant, wrestling out of the 106 lbs. bracket. He ripped through regionals as a champion but suffered a shoulder injury in his second match of sectionals.
Anderson muscled through to earn an inspiring second place finish to punch a ticket to the state finals. He won two matches at the Kohl Center before bowing out in the semifinals. He finished the year as a conference and regional champion. Anderson will bump to the 120 lbs. weight class this year.
Anderson served as one of the team's captains last season, as did fellow junior Parker Olson. Olson, who wrestled at 120 lbs. last season, nearly made a trip to the state finals as well. After winning a Big Eight championship in his weight class, Olson pinned both opponents at regionals for another title. His bid for a state title berth ended in an overtime heartbreaker loss to end his season with a third place finish at sectionals. Olson looks to wrestle at 132 lbs. this season.
While Olson's state appearance bid came up short, Sun Prairie was doubly represented at the girls state finals. Senior Bopa Quintana is the reigning WIAA girls state champion in the 114 lbs. weight class. She dominated last year's tournament, pinning every opponent she faced on her way to the title.
Junior Sophia Bassino showed out as well. Bassino made it all the way to the finals in the 165 lbs. weight class, pinning all three of her opponents before running into state champion Cyriana Reinwald of Horicon in the finals.
A third girl, freshman Marley Herman, will look to battle for a varsity position with United as well out of the 106 lbs. weight class.
Back on the boys side, another conference champion returning for United is junior Isaiah Horan. He won a league title at 195 lbs. last season and finished third at his regional to claim another sectional spot for his squad. He was knocked out in the first round of sectionals but brings great tournament experience back to the squad.
Sophomore Jaxon Johnson is another retuning sectional qualifier, and he saved his best work for the state tournament. After a fourth place finish at the Big Eight conference meet, he turned on the jets at regionals. He nabbed second place in the 182 lbs. bracket to punch a ticket to sectionals. He would fall in the first round there.
Outside of the returning sectional qualifiers, there is still plenty of experience on this roster. Senior Seth Kosky returns and will bump up from the 160 lbs. weight class to 170 lbs. Kosky took fifth at conference last season.
Though recovering from injury currently, DeZiel will be a major plus when he returns. After showing signs of promise through the season, he broke out at the Big Eight conference meet. All of his wins were pins in the 145 lbs. bracket as he took third place. A fifth place finish at regionals left him right on the cusp of extending his season.
There's a logjam of returning talent at the 145 lbs. weight class this season as juniors Dylan Muehlenberg and Teague Justman will battle it out for the top spot. Justman wrestled at 132 lbs. last year while Muehlenberg was up at 138 lbs. primarily. Justman took fourth at the conference meet and Muehlenberg was able to make some noise at regionals before being eliminated.
Sophomore Kam Sarbacker will look to build on a successful season up at the 285 lbs. weight class. He wrestled most of the season underweight for the class but still held his own, reaching the semifinals of the Big Eight conference meet and taking an impressive fifth place finish at regionals.
Coach Nelson was impressed with the team's overall commitment to building a chemistry and becoming stronger in the offseason. He believes their hard work will pay off, especially when the squad returns to full strength.
With a scrimmage already under its belt, United turns its attention to its first meet of the season this weekend. Sun Prairie will head off to Kimberly High School for the Papermaker Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Sun Prairie's next two meets will be at home. United will host a Big Eight triangular with Janesville Craig and Madison La Follette on Thursday, Dec. 8. That serves as an appetizer for Sun Prairie's premiere annual wrestling event, the Bob Downing Scramble, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Sun Prairie East High School.