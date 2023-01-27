BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

The 2022-23 Sun Prairie United wrestling team won the Big Eight conference title with a perfect 9-0 duals record. This is Sun Prairie's 15th conference title in school history.

 Sun Prairie athletics

The Sun Prairie United wrestling team is the undefeated regular season champion of the Big Eight conference for the 2022-23 season. United made this official on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as it traveled down to Janesville Parker High School to compete in a conference quad. This is Sun Prairie's 15th Big Eight conference championship, its first since 2018, and seventh in the last decade. United finished the season a perfect 9-0 in Big Eight competition.

The evening had a postseason feeling as United, host Janesville Parker, and Madison East entered the day 6-0 in conference duals. United kicked off the evening by dashing Madison East's hopes in a 60-13 dismantling of the Purgolders. Sun Prairie then trounced Madison Memorial 63-12 as a warmup for the de facto conference championship against host Parker, a 53-27 win for United.