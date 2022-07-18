The 2022 season was a historic one for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team. The Cardinals made their last season as a unified school their best, putting up the most wins in a season with 17 as they marched all the way to WIAA sectionals and a runner-up finish in the Big Eight standings.
Two primary contributors to that level of success, senior forward Gabe Voung and senior defender Logan Parrish, were further recognized for their efforts. Both Voung and Parrish made the short drive to Breese Stevens Stadium in Madison for the 2022 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) all-star game.
Voung and Parrish were selected to play on the Blue team and were joined by Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim, who served as an assistant coach on the team. The Blue team would take on the Gold team.
As would be expected, it was a tight contest between a collection of the state’s best talent. Both teams put up two goals through regulation and extra time, sending the all-star spectacle into penalty kicks to decide a winner.
In the end, the Gold team prevailed. It secured a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks to sour the all-star experience for the Blue team members and earn a victory.
Beyond playing in the game, all-star participants gathered at none other than Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, July 15 for training. In addition, participants were invited to attend Forward Madison FC’s home match on Saturday evening. The all-stars were recognized at halftime for their achievements.