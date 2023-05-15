Some rain early last week forced the Sun Prairie West baseball team to take an unusual break from its busy schedule. After competing on five consecutive days the week prior, the Wolves were idle for five more following.
They showed no signs of rust in their return, though, as they hosted Madison East for a doubleheader on Thursday, May 11. Sun Prairie West rolled, winning the first matchup 8-0 and the second 16-0, That positive momentum carried over into the following day's home matchup with Middleton on Friday, May 12, a narrow 3-2 loss.
Pitching dominance defined Sun Prairie West's two wins over Madison East on Thursday. Junior Brady Rhoads threw a gem in the first game, going six innings with only one hit allowed and five strikeouts. Fellow junior Jacob Holland wrapped things up in the seventh inning, allowing only one hit as he shut the door on the Purgolders.
Senior Ben Olsen was the ace for the second game. He only got four innings on the mound but made the most of them with seven strikeouts and no runs allowed. Senior Ethan Kriecha closed out the final inning of the mercy rule-shortened contest, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Kriecha's closing performance came on the heels of a strong performance at the plate in the first game. Batting leadoff, he went 2-4 with two RBIs. It was a big day of extra-base hits as Olsen, junior Seth Austin, and junior Ben Ketelsen all hit doubles while sophomore Casey Wambach and senior Peyton Schumann connected on triples. Ketelsen's double brought in two of his three RBIs for the game.
West's bats were even livelier in the second game. Schumann collected two doubles while senior catcher Julian Torres-Otero, Wambach, Kriecha, and juniors Bennett Pederson, Caden Updike, and Reece Perry all added one of their own. Schumann went a perfect 3-3 at the plate and came around to score three times. Kriecha, Wambach, Perry, and Pederson all knocked in two RBIs.
The bats just kept rolling into the next day's big matchup with Middleton as Sun Prairie West struck first. In the bottom of the first inning, senior Jaiden Jung ripped a grounder into right field to plate Kriecha, giving the Wolves an early 1-0 advantage.
Middleton wouldn't let it last long as it immediately put up a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. A third Middleton run crossed the plate in the top of the seventh after five innings of stalemate battle.
The Wolves fought until the final out in the bottom of the seventh. Jung led off with a triple and was soon brought home on a single from Wambach. West would get the tying run all the way to third base, but a pop up sealed its fate.
Even with the loss, Sun Prairie West maintains a healthy 12-7 overall record to pair with an 8-7 mark in Big Eight conference play.
Next up for the Wolves is a rematch with Middleton, this time at their place on Tuesday, May 16. Sun Prairie West's next series will be with La Follette, first at home on Thursday, May 18 and next on the road on Friday, May 19.