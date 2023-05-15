JAIDEN JUNG
Sun Prairie West senior Jaiden Jung celebrates a triple in a home loss to Middleton on Friday, May 12. 

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Some rain early last week forced the Sun Prairie West baseball team to take an unusual break from its busy schedule. After competing on five consecutive days the week prior, the Wolves were idle for five more following.

They showed no signs of rust in their return, though, as they hosted Madison East for a doubleheader on Thursday, May 11. Sun Prairie West rolled, winning the first matchup 8-0 and the second 16-0, That positive momentum carried over into the following day's home matchup with Middleton on Friday, May 12, a narrow 3-2 loss.

