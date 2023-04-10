The Sun Prairie West track & field program made its presence known last week. After taking on a Big Eight conference triangular with Sun Prairie East and Madison East to start the season on Tuesday, Apr. 4, the Wolves packed their bags to head to a relay-focused meet hosted by Elkhorn Area High School on Thursday, Apr. 6.
Despite being a brand new program, Sun Prairie West dominated. The boys finished first on the day with a team score of 66. The girls were no slouches, either, finishing third with a team score of 52, just two points removed from second place.
While relays were the primary event on Thursday, the meet did include two hurdle races for both the boys and girls. This proved to be an immediate benefit for the boys' scoring as junior Daniel Wilson won the 110 meter hurdles with his time of 17.13 seconds. Sophomore Zachary Shoemaker also nabbed a 12th place finish for the Wolves in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.06 seconds.
The first place finishes continued to pile up for the boys in the relay portion of the meet. The Wolves nabbed first in the 4x800 as junior Barrett Mould, senior Matthew Lee, freshman Cameron Spredemann, and junior Ben Polzin ran a time of 9:30.47, more than 10 seconds faster than second place to earn the top spot. The Wolves would top the podium once again in the distance medley relay as senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas, sophomore Easton Garbutt, senior Tyler Hodges, and sophomore Andrew Peters ran a time of 11:36.63.
Four more top-five finishes really hammered home Sun Prairie West's successful day on the boys side.
The Wolves earned second place in the 4x200 relay as senior Keaton Monthie, junior Ryan Swanson, sophomore Jordan Brown, and senior Sincere Johnson motored to a time of 1:40.19, just over two seconds out of first place.
Sun Prairie West would also pick up third place finishes in both the 800 and 1,600 meter sprint medley relays. Junior Ean Ackley, sophomore Oliver Pooch, junior Keion Kauppinen, and freshman Antonio Jackson ran the 800 medley for the Wolves, finishing with a time of 1:44.11. A quartet of seniors handled the 1,600 medley as Jon Weaj, Sincere Johnson, Devin Frank, and Christian Jones put up a time of 4:06.36.
The Wolves also earned a fourth place finish in the 4x400 relay. Seniors Devin Frank, Christian Jones, Jon Weah, and Mateo Alvarado Venegas ran a time of 3:49.79.
There was also a brief field portion of the meet which included the high jump and pole vault. Again, this proved to be a major bonus for the boys of Sun Prairie West. Senior Miles Adkins won the pole vault with a height of 11 feet flat. Junior Isaac Assaba also nabbed fourth in the high jump with a height of five and a half feet.
The field portion was also a success for the girls of Sun Prairie West. Senior Cassie Siegel dominated the high jump, winning the event with a jump of five feet flat. Sophomore Abigail Gindlesberger tied for second in the pole vault with a height of seven feet flat.
The Wolves were also strong in the relay portion of the meet with five top-five finishes. Chief among them was their second place finish in the distance medley relay. Senior Grace Kline was joined by sophomores Sophie Erickson, Alexis McCaughtry, and Jojo Knauss to put up a time of 13:45.71, just over a second behind first place.
Next best for Sun Prairie West's girls was a third place finish in the 4x100. Senior Alexis Shemanek, freshmen Layla Maggit and Jakyra Johnson, and sophomore Sydney Holiday put up a time of 54.58 seconds.
The Wolves would also take fourth place in both the 4x400 as well as the 1,600 meter short medley relay. Siegel was joined by fellow senior Victoria Barnet as well as juniors Dakota Mitchell and JaMiya Murray to run the 4x400, finishing with a time of 4.42.07. Mitchell, Murray, and Barnet would both contribute to the 1,600 short medley team as well, joined by sophomore Makenzie Hawk, to put up a time of 5:01.67.
The girls would cap their day with a fifth place finish in the 800 meter short medley relay. Senior Alexis Shemanek was joined by Maggit, Johnson, and Holiday to run a time of 2:12.15.
Sun Prairie West's busy start to the 2023 season continues with a pair of meets this week. First, the Wolves will travel to Lussier Stadium on Tuesday, Apr. 11 for a Big Eight conference showdown off with Madison West and La Follette. They'll follow that by heading to West Allis Hale High School on Saturday, Apr. 15 to compete in a 25-team invitational.