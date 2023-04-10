SUN PRAIRIE WEST WOLVES

The Sun Prairie West track & field program made its presence known last week. After taking on a Big Eight conference triangular with Sun Prairie East and Madison East to start the season on Tuesday, Apr. 4, the Wolves packed their bags to head to a relay-focused meet hosted by Elkhorn Area High School on Thursday, Apr. 6. 

Despite being a brand new program, Sun Prairie West dominated. The boys finished first on the day with a team score of 66. The girls were no slouches, either, finishing third with a team score of 52, just two points removed from second place.

