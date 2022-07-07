At the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, things are going to look very different for Sun Prairie high schoolers. With the completion of the new West High School, students will split up between the two new campuses.
This obviously raises myriad questions about athletics. With the school's population now cut in half, what will change and what remains the same going forward? Consider this your catch-all resource for what to expect in the coming athletic year.
The Biggest Shift
This should come as no surprise, but football is the sport that's been effected most by the split. Football requires one of the biggest rosters to field a competent team, and the WIAA ruled East and West needed fairer competition.
Both East and West will compete in Division 2 in football this season, dropping down from the Division 1 spot Sun Prairie High School held last season. Additionally, neither school will participate in the Big Eight conference.
Now, East and West will call the Badger-Large conference home. It's time to get used to some new conference rivals, including Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, and Watertown.
The void left in the Big Eight conference as Sun Prairie drops out will now be filled by Janesville Craig and Parker.
Sharing is Caring
With the split, some of the less-populated sports will need to cooperation between East and West to field a team. Both East and West were given sports to "host," but participants will come from both East and West High Schools.
West will be the host school gymnastics, boys tennis, and cheer. Additionally, they will be the host school for the Cap City Cougars, a girls hockey co-op team that already draws players from area schools like DeForest, Madison East, La Follette, and Waunakee. Now, you can add Sun Prairie East to that list.
East will be the host school for both boys and girls lacrosse, boys hockey, pom/dance, and wrestling. All teams will bear the moniker of "Sun Prairie co-op."
Status Quo
There is plenty changing in the Sun Prairie athletic landscape, but some things will remain the same. Both East and West will remain in the Big Eight conference and continue to compete at the Division 1 level in Adaptive Sports League, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls swimming, girls tennis, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field.
Change is always an intimidating proposition, but the administration and coaches at both East and West have worked hard this summer to create an environment best aimed towards success and fun for athletes at both East and West.