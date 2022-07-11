There’s no questioning Jake Williams’ love of baseball. The 2020 Sun Prairie graduate took his talents to Ripon College when his time as a Cardinal came to an end so he could continue playing his game. His love of baseball shines through in how hard he works on bettering himself.
For the last two summers, Williams has spent his free time playing for the Johnson Creek Mapaches of the Dairyland Collegiate League. The wood bat league has only existed for two years, so Williams has been with the organization from the jump. He’s certainly found himself a home.
“Honestly, it’s been awesome,” Williams said. “Chase (Davis, commissioner of the Dairyland Collegiate League) has done a wonderful job running this league. I hope it keeps growing and growing. I couldn’t be any more thankful to have this opportunity to play with an awesome team like the Mapaches.”
Williams has had a unique opportunity in the DCL. His Mapaches won the 3-team league in its inaugural season. With his return to Johnson Creek this summer, he’s one of the few members of the league that’s seen it develop from year to year. The DCL has now grown to five teams and has beefed up the talent level. So far, he likes what he sees.
“The league has definitely upgraded in the little things,” Williams said. “Obviously there are new teams, but we’ve picked up new guys and more host families to allow the league to grow.”
Just as the league has grown, so has Williams. He handles plenty of roles as both an infielder and pitcher for the Mapaches. He manned first base in a matchup with the Lakeside Beach Bums on Friday, July 8 and has already thrown 18 innings on the mound this season.
At the plate, he’s posted a .200 batting average with five RBIs and five runs scored. On the mound, he’s also logged an impressive 15 strikeouts in his 18 innings of work. Williams is taking all of it in while he can.
“I love getting all of the extra reps,” Williams said. “This league is all about making yourself a better ballplayer to return to college even better. I feel like I’m improving in fielding, batting, and pitching.”
Ripon College will undoubtedly get a better player in the building when the academic calendar begins again. More important than the baseball, though, is the opportunity to build relationships.
“I’m making lifelong friends here,” Williams said. “Not only am I hanging out with guys I know, but I’m meeting awesome people from all over the country, not just from Wisconsin. That’s always a plus.”
Williams and his buddies are in the midst of the hunt for back-to-back DCL championships. The Mapaches currently sit in third place with a 10-13 record, seven games back of first place with almost an entire month of baseball left to play before the playoffs begin in early August. To watch Williams and the Mapaches or any other of the DCL teams, check the schedule on the league’s website, http://www.dairylandcollegiateleague.com/view/dairylandcollegiateleague/home-of-the-dcl.