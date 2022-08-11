DCL CHAMPIONS

The Wisconsin Cheese Kings won the 2022 Dairyland Collegiate League title.

The rain that hung over south central Wisconsin this past weekend only added to the sense of drama and urgency for the Dairyland Collegiate League. The league was hosting just its second playoffs in its existence at Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park from Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 6.

A dramatic race to the top set the stage for the most intriguing matchup possible for the championship, pitting the Wisconsin Cheese Kings against the Johnson Creek Mapaches on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Cheese Kings had been the league’s top team, earning the top seed in the playoffs thanks to a stellar regular season. The Mapaches were the reigning champions, back to defend their title.