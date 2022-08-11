The rain that hung over south central Wisconsin this past weekend only added to the sense of drama and urgency for the Dairyland Collegiate League. The league was hosting just its second playoffs in its existence at Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park from Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 6.
A dramatic race to the top set the stage for the most intriguing matchup possible for the championship, pitting the Wisconsin Cheese Kings against the Johnson Creek Mapaches on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Cheese Kings had been the league’s top team, earning the top seed in the playoffs thanks to a stellar regular season. The Mapaches were the reigning champions, back to defend their title.
The DCL’s playoffs follow a “double elimination” format. The Cheese Kings entered the championship game undefeated, having beaten the Mapaches the day previous, 7-3. The Mapaches avoided elimination by beating the Waukesha Foxes, 9-4, to win the loser’s bracket and punch a ticket to the final game. Now, the Mapaches needed to win back-to-back games against the league’s best team if it wanted to defend its title.
Unfortunately for Johnson Creek, Aaron Severson (University of Northwestern) was on the mound for the Cheese Kings. He turned in a flawless performance, pitching a complete game with no earned runs, just four hits, and seven strikeouts as his squad cruised to a 6-1 victory and the league championship.
While Severson was dealing on the mound, his efforts were matched early by Johnson Creek’s Jesus Avila (Park University Gilbert). Avila went seven innings for the Mapaches, allowing only one run in his first six.
Through six innings, the game was all tied up at one run each. With a championship on the line, the Cheese Kings’ offense stepped up. They delivered three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and two more in the bottom of the eighth. Johnson Creek frantically swapped through three pitchers in this time frame, trying to stop the bleeding.
In the end, it was too much to overcome. Severson closed out the game and the Cheese Kings walked away as champions with a 6-1 win.
Charlie Bogue (UW-Whitewater) was the star of the show offensively as he hammered home a 2-run double. Daniel Lucas (Trevecca Nazarene) was responsible for the team’s only other RBI while Andrew Rajkovich (UW-La Crosse) contributed a double as well.
In their first year of competition in the league, the Wisconsin Cheese Kings proved they were the best from the beginning of the season through the end. As the DCL continues to expand through the offseason, there will be a new crop of teams and athletes for the Cheese Kings to defend their title against next year.