Jay Wollenberg and Jimmy Crawford didn’t lose a game on their way to winning the Mens Open title at the 2022 Wisconsin State Doubles Racquetball Tournament, hosted by the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) in Sun Prairie.

Strong serving and outstanding shooting pushed Wollenberg and Crawford past fellow Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) players Brian Crowley and Jeremy Peters, and then Alex Korenic and Dan Thompson of the host club.

Tags