Jay Wollenberg and Jimmy Crawford didn’t lose a game on their way to winning the Mens Open title at the 2022 Wisconsin State Doubles Racquetball Tournament, hosted by the Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) in Sun Prairie.
Strong serving and outstanding shooting pushed Wollenberg and Crawford past fellow Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) players Brian Crowley and Jeremy Peters, and then Alex Korenic and Dan Thompson of the host club.
It was the second Mens Open doubles title for Crawford and the 12th for Wollenberg, who has now accumulated 28 overall state titles.
PAC’s Paul Krueger had a great weekend, teaming with Mike Burie to win the Centurion Open title and Jesi Haak to take the Mixed Open crown. Krueger/Burie were taken to tiebreaker in all three of their matches but outlasted Brian Omelian and Rick Welytok to win the event. It was Burie’s first Centurion crown and the second straight for Krueger, who won it with Tracy Chynoweth in 2021.
Krueger and Haak won their third Mixed Open state title, slipping past Crawford and Jess Krueger in the final after a close victory over fellow PAC team Korenic and Pam Klein in their semi-final match.
Krueger, who was inducted into the Wisconsin Racquetball Hall of Fame over the weekend, pushed his overall number of state titles to 11.
Omelian and Welytok also had a great weekend, taking out Aaron Reisman and Kyle Norad of Supreme Health and Fitness in Madison for the Mens AA title.
Carter Simon and Luke Thompson outlasted fellow PAC players Yash and Krish Maini to claim the Mens A crown and also won consolation in Mens AA.
Cindy Hoops and Kelly Johnson made the trip from Minnesota a worthwhile one by winning Mens B, while Lee Kimball (WAC) and Sheila Champion (Wausau) teamed up to take the All-Age A division.
PAC players Jeff McGee and Angie Adler topped Reisman and Hoops for the Mixed A title, while brothers Alex and Sam Filter won the Hi/Lo division over the brother-sister duo of Jayme and Jack Zander.
Results of the tournament are listed below.
2022 Wisconsin State Doubles
Prairie Athletic Club, Sun Prairie
Men’s Open: 1, Jay Wollenberg/Jimmy Crawford; 2, Dan Thompson/Alex Korenic.
Men’s AA: 1, Brian Omelian/Rick Welytok; 2, Aaron Reisman/Kyle Norad; Consolation, Carter Simon/Luke Thompson.
Men’s A: 1, Carter Simon/Luke Thompson; 2, Yash Maini/Krish Maini; Consolation, Gary Braatz/Mitch Dalgleish.
Men’s B: 1, Cindy Hoops/Kelly Johnson; 2, Matt Uebelacker/Pete de Poutiloff.
All-Age A: 1, Lee Kimball/Sheila Champion; 2, Adam Rogers/Kathleen Dibble.
Centurion Open: 1, Paul Krueger/Mike Burie; 2, Brian Omelian/Rick Welytok.
Mixed Open: 1, Paul Krueger/Jesi Haak; 2, Jimmy Crawford/Jess Krueger; Consolation, Pam Klein/Alex Korenic.
Mixed A: 1, Jeff McGee/Angie Adler; 2, Aaron Reisman/Cindy Hoops.
Hi/Lo: 1, Alex Filter/Sam Filter; 2, Jayme Zander/Jack Zander.