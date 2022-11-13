Sun Prairie is synonymous with WIAA swimming. Before splitting into East and West, Sun Prairie High School was a mainstay at the state's biggest swimming event, both on the girls and boys side.
The Wolves of Sun Prairie West kept that tradition going in 2022, as they participated in four events in this year's state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East were present, also, by sending their 400 freestyle relay team.
It was an active day for West senior Brielle Laube. She participated in all four swims for the Wolves: the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, the 200 medley relay, and the 200 freestyle relay.
Laube and the Wolves got right to work on Saturday as they participated in the first swimming event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Freshman Sophie Diers swam the backstroke portion, senior Ellie Reeder handled the breaststroke, sophomore Lydia Zenobi swam the butterfly, and Laube anchored as the freestyle swimmer.
The fearsome foursome put up a time of 1:50.08, which was almost a full second faster than their sectional qualifying time. This earned them 14th place out of 21 teams (Madison West and Milwaukee Regan/South were disqualified). Brookfield East won the event with a time of 1:39.68.
Laube would take her show solo as the her next two swims were the individual 50 and 100 freestyle races. First up was the 50 freestyle, the fifth event of the day. Laube swam a time of 24.20, shaving 0.45 off her sectional qualifying time to finish 14th out of 24 swimmers. Arrowhead's Hailey Tierney won the race with a time of 21.84.
Next up was the 100 freestyle, and Laube improved her final standings and race time there as well. She blazed her way to a time of 52.61, a full 1.60 faster than her time at sectionals. This earned her 12th out of 24 swimmers.
West's day would come to a close in the ninth event of the day, the 200 freestyle relay. Diers, Zenobi, and Laube were joined by sophomore Hattie Hessling, who handled the third leg of the relay. They raced their way to a time of 1:41.04, shaving .66 off their sectional qualifying time. They would finish 23rd of the 24 teams. Arrowhead walked away with the win in the race with a time of 1:31.14.
Sun Prairie East's sole swim on the day came a bit later in the 12th event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. The Cardinals were represented by sophomore Kennedy Loomis, sophomore Layla Schneider, freshman Samantha Camp, and junior Maeve Sullivan.
The Cardinals swam their way to a time of 3:43.02, cutting some time off their sectional qualifying time to take 21st of the 22 teams (Muskego was disqualified). Brookfield East won the event with a time of 3:18.95.
In the end, Sun Prairie West would finish with 14 team points to finish 23rd in the state this season. Sun Prairie West didn't qualify for the final team standings. Arrowhead emerged as the WIAA Division 1 state champion this season with a team score of 338.5. Brookfield East took second with 285.5 and Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial finished the top three with 196 team points.