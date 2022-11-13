Sun Prairie is synonymous with WIAA swimming. Before splitting into East and West, Sun Prairie High School was a mainstay at the state's biggest swimming event, both on the girls and boys side.

The Wolves of Sun Prairie West kept that tradition going in 2022, as they participated in four events in this year's state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East were present, also, by sending their 400 freestyle relay team.

SOPHIE DIERS
Sun Prairie West freshman Sophie Diers swims the backstroke portion of the 200 medley relay at the WIAA girls swimming state finals at Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12.
BRIELLE LAUBE
Sun Prairie West senior Brielle Laube launches off the blocks for the 50 freestyle race at the WIAA girls swimming state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12.
ELLIE REEDER
Sun Prairie West senior Ellie Reeder swims the breaststroke portion of the 200 medley relay at the WIAA girls swimming state finals at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 18.
SAMANTHA CAMP
Sun Prairie East freshman Samantha Camp swims her leg of the 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA girls swim state final at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12.
KENNEDY LOOMIS
Sun Prairie East sophomore Kennedy Loomis swims her leg of the 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA girls swim state final at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Nov. 12.

