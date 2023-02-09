It’s tough to keep a girls basketball team as talented as Sun Prairie West’s down for long. The Wolves took a home loss two weeks ago, falling 86-63 to a Verona squad that’s currently ranked No. 5 in Division 1 of the wissports.net coaches poll. While it was only the Wolves’ second conference loss of the season, with the other also coming to Verona, it essentially knocked them out of contention to repeat as Big Eight conference champions.
Sun Prairie West wouldn’t quit. The Wolves rebounded strongly with a win over Janesville Craig on the road just three days later, cementing themselves in second place in the standings. They then turned that win into another streak.
The Wolves kept rolling, completing their three-game road stand by toppling Madison Memorial, 52-48, on Thursday, Feb. 2 and beating Madison East, 88-64, on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Sun Prairie West is now up to a 16-4 overall record and is in sole possession of second place in the Big Eight standings with a 14-2 mark. Even despite the Verona loss, the Wolves have now won seven of their last eight games.
A rematch of West’s cross-town rivalry with Sun Prairie East was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 but was postponed due to inclement weather. Sun Prairie West won the first meeting, 77-46, at home and would have traveled to East on Thursday, had the weather permitted. No reschedule date has been made public as of Thursday morning.
The Wolves can see the light at the end of the tunnel as the regular season draws near to its end. Including the rescheduled Sun Prairie East game, they’ll have four more games left to play before the WIAA state tournament begins. They’ll host Middleton on Friday, Feb. 10, travel to La Follette on Thursday, Feb. 16, and close the regular season with a home game against Janesville Parker on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sun Prairie West has already beaten all three of these opponents this season.