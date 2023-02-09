It’s tough to keep a girls basketball team as talented as Sun Prairie West’s down for long. The Wolves took a home loss two weeks ago, falling 86-63 to a Verona squad that’s currently ranked No. 5 in Division 1 of the wissports.net coaches poll. While it was only the Wolves’ second conference loss of the season, with the other also coming to Verona, it essentially knocked them out of contention to repeat as Big Eight conference champions.

MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior guard Marie Outlay pushes the ball up the court in a road game at Madison East on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Sun Prairie West wouldn’t quit. The Wolves rebounded strongly with a win over Janesville Craig on the road just three days later, cementing themselves in second place in the standings. They then turned that win into another streak.

PAYTON BECK

Sun Prairie West sophomore Payton Beck shoots a three point shot in a road game at Madison East on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

