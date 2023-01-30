Last week was the ultimate test for the Sun Prairie West girls basketball team. The Wolves had flirted with the wissports.net girls basketball coaches poll top-10 all season and had gained respect as one of the Big Eight conference's best teams thanks to a nine-game winning streak against Big Eight opponents this season.

Sun Prairie West would be asked to prove its worth with a pair of heavyweight bouts. The Wolves started the week by hosting Verona, the top team in the standings, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats remained on top with authority, winning 86-63. On top of a the loss stinging in the moment, it also took the Wolves' hopes for a conference title out of their hands. Now two games back, they'd have to hope for a pair of upsets from other teams in order to catch Verona. 

