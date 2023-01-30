Last week was the ultimate test for the Sun Prairie West girls basketball team. The Wolves had flirted with the wissports.net girls basketball coaches poll top-10 all season and had gained respect as one of the Big Eight conference's best teams thanks to a nine-game winning streak against Big Eight opponents this season.
Sun Prairie West would be asked to prove its worth with a pair of heavyweight bouts. The Wolves started the week by hosting Verona, the top team in the standings, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Wildcats remained on top with authority, winning 86-63. On top of a the loss stinging in the moment, it also took the Wolves' hopes for a conference title out of their hands. Now two games back, they'd have to hope for a pair of upsets from other teams in order to catch Verona.
The Wolves had no time to sulk in the loss. They had to hit the road on Friday, Jan. 27 to face off against Janesville Craig. The Verona loss dropped West to 11-2 in conference play, tied with the Cougars of Craig for second place. This game was about more than a bounce back. It had major implications on the final standings.
Sun Prairie West had handled Janesville Craig in their first matchup of the season. The host Wolves walked to an 86-54 win. The Wolves were again up for the challenge, but faced more adversity this time around. They trailed by a point at the halftime break but stormed back to outscore the Cougars 47-38 in the second half to come away with a 71-63 victory.
Senior Marie Outlay led the way for the Wolves with 19 points, followed by fellow seniors Makiah Hawk and Antionique Auston with 15 and 12, respectively. Janesville Craig junior and University of Northern Iowa commit Mya Nicholson led the game in scoring with 28.
The win leaves Sun Prairie West with sole possession of second place in the Big Eight conference standings with a 12-2 record. The Wolves are also 14-4 overall.
Sun Prairie West only has one game on the schedule this week, a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Feb. 2. Next week, the Wolves' road stand continues with a trip to Madison East on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and the second edition of their cross-town rivalry at Sun Prairie East on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Sun Prairie West has already beaten all three of these opponents this season. The Wolves toppled Madison Memorial 83-34, Madison East 87-67, and Sun Prairie East 77-46.