MAKENZIE HAWK

Sun Prairie West sophomore scored 14 points in a big 81-20 win at Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 10

 John Hagen

Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority, earning two straight Big Eight conference victories. They beat La Follette 57-40 on Friday, Jan. 6 and Janesville Parker 81-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 81, JANESVILLE PARKER 20

WEST
# NAME PTS
2 C. Froh 2
5 S. Vriesema 5
11 K. Jackson 2
12 Make. Hawk 14
13 P. Beck 3
14 L. Maggit 2
20 A. Schmidt 9
21 Maki. Hawk 10
22 M. Outlay 7
23 N. Jackson 9
25 A. Auston 18
TOTAL - 81
PARKER
# NAME PTS
5 H. Brandenburg 3
21 P. Booth 7
23 A. Eggers-Ahrens 7
24 A. Miller 1
34 L. Franklin 2
TOTAL - 20

