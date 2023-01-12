Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority, earning two straight Big Eight conference victories. They beat La Follette 57-40 on Friday, Jan. 6 and Janesville Parker 81-20 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
La Follette posed a significant threat to give Sun Prairie West its first losing streak of the season last Friday. The Lancers’ junior guard Alayna West is one of the best scorers in the state, and she showed it in her matchup with West. She dropped a game-high 29 points and led La Follette to a 26-24 halftime lead.
But, the Wolves battled. Led by senior guard Antionique Auston’s team high 15 points plus 11 from senior forward Makiah Hawk and 10 from senior wing Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie West outscored La Follette by 19 points in the second half for a 57-40 victory.
West rolled the momentum from that win into a decimation of an outmatched Janesville Parker team a few days later. Every active player on the varsity roster scored as the Wolves rolled, 81-20. Sun Prairie West was already up 53-11 by the halftime break. Auston was again the scoring leader with 18, followed by 14 from sophomore Makenzie Hawk and 10 from Makiah Hawk.
The Wolves are now officially halfway through the Big Eight conference season, and they’ve fared quite well. Sun Prairie West hasn’t lost a conference game since late November, a four point loss to current top team Verona. They sit alone in second place in the standings with a 9-1 record and are 11-3 overall.
Next up, Sun Prairie West will take on the bottom two teams in the conference standings. They’ll travel to face on Beloit Memorial at Beloit College on Saturday, Jan. 14 then enjoy a week off before hosting Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 21. These will serve as warmups for the biggest game remaining on the Wolves’ schedule, a home rematch with Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 24.