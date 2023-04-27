The Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs continue to cross paths, even when playing outside of Big Eight conference competition. It happened twice this week as both the Cardinals and Wolves participated in the Madison Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday, Apr. 24 as well as the Morgan Stanley Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, Apr. 25.
The two sides finished neck-and-neck at Monday's invitational. Sun Prairie West squeaked out bragging rights, shooting a team score of 353 for 15th place. The Wolves barely outpaced their cross-town rivals in 16th with a team score of 354.
Senior Alex Oerhlein and sophomore Otto Meyer led the charge for West, both shooting an 86 to tie for the 43rd best score on the day. Junior Gabe Roe wasn't far behind with an 87 and senior Ethan Ellefson rounded out the team scoring with a 94.
As for East, the Cardinals had the lowest score of the day between the two Sun Prairie schools as senior Tyler Schick finished in 21st with an even 80. Senior Aidan O'Gara also put up a 90 while junior Connor Dahlberg and sophomore Max Raimer closed out the varsity scoring with a pair of 92s.
Madison Memorial won the 21-team invitational with a team score of 302, followed by host Edgewood and Waunakee in a tie for second place with scores of 312. Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson was the medalist on the day with the low score of 71.
A day later, the Wolves and Cardinals were back at it again for the Morgan Stanley invitational. East would flip the script here, shooting a 337 for ninth place to sneak under West's score of 338 for 10th.
It was another stellar day for Schick, who tied for 10th place with a 75. O'Gare pitched in with an 82, sophomore Gavin Klahn shot an 89, and Dahlberg wrapped it up with a 91.
The Wolves were again led by Oehrlein, who tied for 26th with an even 80. Meyer wasn't far behind with an 82. Roe and Ellefson would round out Sun Prairie West's team score with an 86 and 90, respectively.
Middleton emerged victorious of this 13-team invitational with a team score of 294. Edgewood would place second with a 299 and Madison Memorial rounded out the top three with a 306. Erlandson of Memorial again earned medalist recognition with an impressive score of 68.
These two programs' trajectories will split to end the week. West is done for the week, whereas East will participate in a Big Eight conference triangular with Verona and host Madison Memorial at Odana Hills Golf Course on Thursday, Apr. 27.
East will start next week with another conference triangular on Monday, May 1 against Middleton and host Madison East at Yahara Golf Course. West is back in action a day later on Tuesday, May 2 to face Verona and La Follette at Edelweiss Golf Course.
Once again, these two programs will clash on Wednesday, May 3. Sun Prairie West will technically be the home squad for a conference triangular with Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig at Prairie Pines Golf Club.