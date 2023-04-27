The Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs continue to cross paths, even when playing outside of Big Eight conference competition. It happened twice this week as both the Cardinals and Wolves participated in the Madison Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday, Apr. 24 as well as the Morgan Stanley Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

The two sides finished neck-and-neck at Monday's invitational. Sun Prairie West squeaked out bragging rights, shooting a team score of 353 for 15th place. The Wolves barely outpaced their cross-town rivals in 16th with a team score of 354.

