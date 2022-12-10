The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team has tasted defeat for the first time in program history. The Wolves got off to a hot start, beating two Big Eight conference opponents in Beloit Memorial and Madison West to set up a road showdown with a conference heavyweight, Verona, on Friday, Dec. 9. 

The Wildcats built a hefty early lead as turnovers and fouls piled up for the Wolves in response to some tight officiating. Undeterred, Sun Prairie West managed to close the deficit all the way down to seven points before Verona could pull away late for a 92-84 victory.

EAN ACKLEY
Sun Prairie West junior forward Ean Ackley jumps up for a rebound in a game at Verona on Friday, Dec. 9.
CHRIS DAVIS JR
Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. led the Wolves in scoring with 15 at Verona on Friday, Dec. 9.

BBB: VERONA 92, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 84

SPW
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 T. Crawford 2 0 1-2 5
3 J. Weah 2 0 4-6 8
4 C. Davis Jr. 4 0 7-11 15
5 W. Worrell 0 2 0-0 6
10 C. Wambach 3 1 1-1 10
11 T. Haney 1 1 0-0 5
12 D. Worrell 4 0 1-2 9
23 D. Chestnut 2 2 4-6 14
44 E. Ackley 6 0 0-3 12
TOTALS - 24 6 18-31 84
VERONA
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
0 K. Bridges 3 0 2-5 8
1 K. Kittleson 6 0 2-2 14
3 T. Poteat 1 0 2-3 4
5 W. Briquelet 1 1 1-2 6
20 D. Murphy 6 1 11-13 26
22 Z. Zimmerman 1 1 4-9 9
23 F. Deischer 2 4 4-6 20
24 M. Sherry 1 1 0-0 5
TOTALS - 21 8 26-40 92

