The Sun Prairie West boys basketball team has tasted defeat for the first time in program history. The Wolves got off to a hot start, beating two Big Eight conference opponents in Beloit Memorial and Madison West to set up a road showdown with a conference heavyweight, Verona, on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Wildcats built a hefty early lead as turnovers and fouls piled up for the Wolves in response to some tight officiating. Undeterred, Sun Prairie West managed to close the deficit all the way down to seven points before Verona could pull away late for a 92-84 victory.
"The kids just have to learn to fight through that," Sun Prairie West head coach Chris Davis said of the foul trouble and early deficit. "I have to learn, too. We got more caught up worrying about the officials instead of competing as hard as we could. I had to focus more on the kids and the defense. Probably why we gave up 92 points. The refs can't score on you, Verona did. At the end of the day, it's on us. It's a lesson learned for us going forward."
Frustration came early and often for the Sun Prairie West offense. A combination of travels, offensive fouls, and missed shots kept the Wolves off the board as Verona built a lead. Senior guard Finley Deischer buried back-to-back three-point shots and sophomore forward Drew Murphy buried a layup and a pair of free throws as the Wildcats leapt out to a 12-2 lead.
West junior guard Danny Worrell was a much-needed spark plug off the bench. He took on the role of driving the ball every time up the court. He hit a layup of his own and set up good looks for teammates like sophomore Tyler Haney and senior Darius Chestnut as the Wolves started to gnaw into the deficit.
The Wolves had the Wildcats' lead down to 16-9, then Verona got hot again. Deischer hit his third three of the game and senior Zack Zimmerman tagged one of his own. In a flash, Verona's lead had ballooned back to 26-9.
Senior guard Will Worrell came to the rescue for Sun Prairie West. He hit a pair of threes of his own off the bench as the Wolves fought to stay afloat before halftime. Verona seemingly always had an answer, and was able to take a 45-31 lead into the halftime break.
There was a noticeable difference in Sun Prairie West's offense in the second half. The Wolves settled for low-efficiency shots far too often in the first, but they made a habit of driving and kicking to find open men in the second.
It also helped that junior Ean Ackley came alive. After being held scoreless in the first half, he picked up four buckets in a hurry to start the second. His combination of offensive rebounding ability and court awareness set him up for plenty of easy buckets.
This bump in effort was also visible on the defensive end. Too often, Verona found open driving lanes in the first half. Coach Davis and his staff deserve credit for emphasizing that point at the break, because the Wolves consistently stepped into driving lanes and upped their effort in help defense to slow a potent Verona scoring attack.
Staring at a 67-50 deficit, Chestnut turned on the jets to get his team back into it. He nailed a pair of three-point shots and buried a pair of free throws to spark a run. His play inspired a bucked from sophomore Tavian Crawford and back-to-back layups courtesy of sophomore Chris Davis Jr.. The 14-4 run breathed new life into the game and cut Verona's lead back down to 71-64.
"The kids in the game late obviously played with so much passion," Coach Chris Davis said. "Obviously, I wish we would have had that all game. We saw some things tonight that we'll have to implement into our offense and scheme going forward, so we can play entire games like we did at the end tonight."
Unfortunately, too much damage had already been done thanks to Sun Prairie West's foul count. Verona was in the bonus early in the second half as the Wolves' increased defensive effort resulted in more fouls. Of the 21 more points Verona would score in the game, 12 of them came from the free throw line.
Sun Prairie West never surrendered. Chris Davis Jr. came alive with four straight buckets, including an and-1, to supplement the offense and lead him to a team-high 15 points. Sophomore Casey Wambach proved valuable towards the end as well with a three-point shot and a steal that lead to an easy layup.
In the end, Verona made the most of its trips to the free throw line and hung on for a 92-84 victory. The loss drops Sun Prairie West to 2-1 on the season, both in Big Eight conference play and overall.
Next up, things get personal. The Wolves will be on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for their first ever meeting with cross-town rival Sun Prairie East. West will follow that with a pair of home conference games to close the week. It will host Janesville Craig on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Madison Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 17.